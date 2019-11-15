Trumbull County Lowe’s teams up with recovery home in Warren to give back

Lowe's has donated several household items to give back to the recovery home

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A recovery home in Warren has teamed up with a well-known home improvement store.

“Each Lowe’s store across the country has a program that they do every year called Lowe’s Heroes, where they help out a local nonprofit community project of their choice,” said Lee Bennett, store manager. “We had just had a meeting about what we wanted to do for this year and about two days later, Nikki walks in the store and asks if we could help her with one or two projects.”

Nicole Wesley is the owner of Nikki’s House Recovery. It’s a home for women recovering from addiction.

She went to Lowe’s, hoping they could help with an item or two they were in need of at the home.

What they got in return was beyond what she imagined.

“What I expected was that they would donate one item or two items that we needed, and I was just gonna continue to go to different stores and try to get a donation for one or two pieces. I never expected a donation of this magnitude,” she said.

So far, Lowe’s has donated a washer and dryer, a lawnmower, paint and new flooring. Workers will also be installing a shower.

Jennifer Spears, a resident at the home, said her dad was a carpenter so she also stepped up to help put the new floor in.

“It matters. There’s a huge stigma of people with addiction. There’s a huge — just, you know, that we’re nobodies. So to have somebody recognize us as somebodies, it feels amazing,” Spears said.

She’s been at Nikki’s House for two months. She said she is happy to install the floors to give back to the program that gives so much to her.

Wesley started the home in 2017. She said she knew there was a need for a place where women could go to help them transition from a world of addiction to a healthy lifestyle.

“People need to realize that people who are in recovery are not bad people trying to become good, they’re sick people trying to become well,” Wesley said.

She said they work with the residents in different ways. They help them with their education and therapy, and they bring in speakers and workshops for the women.

Wesley said they also participate in fun social activities such as bowling and game or movie nights. She said this shows the women they can have fun apart from their previous addictions.

Wesley also said she makes sure the women are trained on how to use Narcan kits, provided by Project DAWN.

The home was built in the ’70s. Her mother designed the home after buying the lot. What was built as a family home for three — Nicole, her mother and her father — has turned into a home for many.

The home can hold up to eight women at a time.

She said since opening in 2017, roughly 100 women have been through the program.

“I am really, really happy for the house and I’m glad that she’s taken something that her father and I both worked very hard for and turned it into something good,” said Irma Wesley, Nicole’s mother.

Nicole said she is truly thankful for the partnership they’ve received from Lowe’s and Bennett. She said through it, they have been able to form friendships that will last.

Anyone wanting to find out more information about Nikki’s House Recovery can contact them on their website, Facebook or by calling 330-979-1418.