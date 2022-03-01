(WKBN) — Businesses around the Valley and beyond are looking for people to fill open positions. The same goes for the Trumbull County 911 Center, which is hiring essential workers willing to be on the front lines of emergencies in the county.

Their voices are the first to answer emergencies.

“We are the first call. Our voices are the first ones that people hear,” said dispatcher Kelly Bryant.

Now the Trumbull County 911 Center is looking for people to answer the call and join their team as a dispatcher.

“We have had some short staffing for many years now this is a field where it is critically understaffed at this moment everywhere,” said interim director Patty Goldner.

There are currently 10 full-time positions available to fill. The problem is, people aren’t applying.

“We are not receiving many applications at all,” said Goldner.

It’s a high-stress, demanding job that requires the ability to multi-task, work well under pressure, and have good people skills.

Although it comes with its ups and downs, the people who work here say it’s rewarding.

“I feel like this is what I’m supposed to do. I like it, I like helping people, I like talking to different people,” said dispatcher Tine Buzzelli.

“I like the work I do like being busy and I like the people I work with,” said dispatcher Jim Richmond.

“It is amazing to help people in their time of need to settle people down to just give them as many resources as they can while they wait for the fire or ems to get there or the police,” said dispatcher Paula Rea.

Goldner said the job comes with great benefits including health insurance, holiday pay, paid vacation, and a retirement program.

New hires also get 180 working days of training.

Shifts may vary since the center operates around the clock every day of the year.

“It is such a great feeling to know that you can come in here and really be a part of something that is saving lives,” said Goldner.

Anyone interested can send applications to Trumbull County 911 Center, 911 Howland Wilson Rd NE, Warren, OH 44484, call 330-675-2704 or email ERGoldne@co.trumbull.oh.us.