Trumbull County libraries adjusting hours, bringing back more services

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Libraries in Trumbull County are readjusting their hours and will be offering more services starting Monday. The previously laid-off employees will also be brought back.

New hours starting August 3:

Brookfield Library: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cortland Library: Monday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Howland Library: Monday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Liberty Library: Monday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lordstown Library: Monday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Warren Library: Monday and Wednesday 10 a.m to 8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The adult computer area at the Warren Library will reopen. Nine computers will be available. Printing, copying and faxing will be available for a fee at all locations.

There will be single-use tables in each library. People are asked to spend no longer than an hour at a table.

The Interlibrary Loan and SearchOhio services are starting up again.

Returned books and other materials will be quarantined for 72 hours, then disinfected before being put back on the shelves. Everything should be returned via drop boxes located outside of the libraries.

In May, several employees were laid off but they will be brought back.

The six libraries in Trumbull County reopened June 1 after a two-month shutdown due to COVID-19.

Since then, social distancing protocols are well-established and more cleaning and disinfecting supplies are available.

There is still no Bookmobile service at this time, but the Mobile Library Express service will continue its three stops in the northern part of the county.

The Local History & Genealogy Center remains closed.

Library meeting rooms are unavailable for the time being.