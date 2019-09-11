Trumbull County Jail getting technology upgrade to improve safety

The jail's current security system is 25 years old and does not meet state standards

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – In Trumbull County, the jail is getting a big security enhancement — one that’s been several years in the making.

“This is crucial, that we replace this system now,” Sheriff Paul Monroe said.

He said they’ve had some issues with the jail’s aging electronic security system.

Monroe said they’ve had to close off some cells for not meeting state standards because of the intercom system and a few doors that don’t work electronically.

“Our IT department is out buying motherboards that are 20 years old, that are coming out of home computers. Refurbished, out-of-commission commercial computers trying to keep us up and running.”

Soon, the 25-year-old system will be replaced with a new one. It’ll swap out the control room officer’s metal control board with touch screens, upgrade the monitors, almost double the number of cameras inside the jail and increase video storage space to name a few.

“That will not only help protect the officer, but also protect inmates and also limit liability because of better video surveillance coverage,” said Thomas Pilson, with Professional Systems Engineering, LLC.

The almost $4 million price tag includes a generator upgrade, too.

“We’ve been able to borrow the money, the $4 million, to make sure and work cooperatively with the sheriff to make sure that this is sort of a seamless transition,” said Trumbull County Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa.

The upgrades are expected to be completed in a year.