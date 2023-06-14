TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A prison inmate has died while serving time in a Trumbull County case, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations announced Wednesday.

Richard Hadden, 71, died at the Corrections Medical Center. A cause of death has not been released.

Hadden was serving an 18-and-a-half year prison sentence after he was sentenced on March 7, 2008, on counts of rape, kidnapping and theft in a Trumbull County case.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox. Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts below.

A woman had accused Hadden of forcing himself on her, and the attack then turned violent with an ice pick as a weapon, according to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office. A police report stated that the victim had to escape from a barricaded room through a window.