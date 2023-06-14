TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A prison inmate has died while serving time in a Trumbull County case, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations announced Wednesday.

Verdict reached in Warren child rape case Verdict reached in Warren child rape case

Richard Hadden, 71, died at the Corrections Medical Center. A cause of death has not been released.

Hadden was serving an 18-and-a-half year prison sentence after he was sentenced on March 7, 2008, on counts of rape, kidnapping and theft in a Trumbull County case.

Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts below.

A woman had accused Hadden of forcing himself on her, and the attack then turned violent with an ice pick as a weapon, according to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office. A police report stated that the victim had to escape from a barricaded room through a window.