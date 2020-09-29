Trumbull County Indictments: September 29, 2020

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Wednesday:
Robert Matthew Conner: Escape
Kemari James: Assault
Clemice Thomas Jr.: Escape
Charles J. Parker: Aggravated murder, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound
Joshua J. Hunt: Possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl-related compound
Cameron S. Smith: Aggravated possession of drugs
Tiffany L. Palumbo: Possession of cocaine
Diane K. Zipay: Domestic violence, endangering children
Adam C. Butcher: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Paul J. Brock: Two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of felonious assault, possessing criminal tools
Neal R. Green: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound
Quin’Daz V. Stubbs: Two counts of having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Sayquan Parks: Assault
Phillip J. Root: Two counts of aggravated robbery
Charles M. Helterbran: Aggravated possession of drugs
Michael A. Peterson: Having weapons under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Jamey L. Stamper: Domestic violence, resisting arrest, aggravated menacing
Malachi Jones: Failure to comply with a police order
Scott D. Perrine: Aggravated possession of drugs
Billy J. Barry: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Nathan Ackerman: Assault
Elijah E. Cofield: Having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.