Trumbull County Indictments: September 29, 2020

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Wednesday:

Robert Matthew Conner: Escape

Kemari James: Assault

Clemice Thomas Jr.: Escape

Charles J. Parker: Aggravated murder, having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound

Joshua J. Hunt: Possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl-related compound

Cameron S. Smith: Aggravated possession of drugs

Tiffany L. Palumbo: Possession of cocaine

Diane K. Zipay: Domestic violence, endangering children

Adam C. Butcher: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Paul J. Brock: Two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of felonious assault, possessing criminal tools

Neal R. Green: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound

Quin’Daz V. Stubbs: Two counts of having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Sayquan Parks: Assault

Phillip J. Root: Two counts of aggravated robbery

Charles M. Helterbran: Aggravated possession of drugs

Michael A. Peterson: Having weapons under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Jamey L. Stamper: Domestic violence, resisting arrest, aggravated menacing

Malachi Jones: Failure to comply with a police order

Scott D. Perrine: Aggravated possession of drugs

Billy J. Barry: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Nathan Ackerman: Assault

Elijah E. Cofield: Having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.