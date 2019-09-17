Trumbull County indictments: Sept. 17, 2019

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Tuesday:
Nicole Hines: Tampering with evidence
Patrick S. Patterson: Possession of cocaine
Miranda A. Holko: Tampering with evidence and two counts of possession of drugs
Sean Scott Crislip: Burglary
Tommy A. Lawson: Two counts of felonious assault
Anton D. Blackwell: Possession of cocaine
Jacob K. Mechling: Domestic violence and having weapons under disability
Shawn Troy Flowers: Having weapons under disability
Irvin L. Dean, Jr.: Possession of cocaine
Christopher A. Yuhas: Breaking and entering and petty theft
Joseph Lowe, Jr.: Domestic violence
Glynda Lou Morgan: Aggravated possession of drugs
Willie Edward Dukes, III: Possession of marijuana
Shaquil L. Brown: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine with specifications for forfeiture
Brian Deshawn Atkins, Jr.: Assault
Ethan Patrick Wassil: Burglary
Dominic Martin: Carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Shawn Michael Riley: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Patrick Sean Poe: Tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon
Gage Michael Lintz: Burglary and criminal damaging
Joel Bryant: Felonious assault
Kevin J. Summers: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs
Brittany Marie Morgan: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Delshawn L. Redd: Domestic violence
Anthony K. Davis: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications
Jett Mason Sanderson: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Patrick Irving White, Jr.: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Lewis Carl Powell, III: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Glen D. McCloud: Domestic violence
Solomon Anthony-David Cindea: Breaking and entering, theft and receiving stolen property
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.