Trumbull County indictments: Sept. 17, 2019

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Tuesday:

Nicole Hines: Tampering with evidence

Patrick S. Patterson: Possession of cocaine

Miranda A. Holko: Tampering with evidence and two counts of possession of drugs

Sean Scott Crislip: Burglary

Tommy A. Lawson: Two counts of felonious assault

Anton D. Blackwell: Possession of cocaine

Jacob K. Mechling: Domestic violence and having weapons under disability

Shawn Troy Flowers: Having weapons under disability

Irvin L. Dean, Jr.: Possession of cocaine

Christopher A. Yuhas: Breaking and entering and petty theft

Joseph Lowe, Jr.: Domestic violence

Glynda Lou Morgan: Aggravated possession of drugs

Willie Edward Dukes, III: Possession of marijuana

Shaquil L. Brown: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and possession of cocaine with specifications for forfeiture

Brian Deshawn Atkins, Jr.: Assault

Ethan Patrick Wassil: Burglary

Dominic Martin: Carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Shawn Michael Riley: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Patrick Sean Poe: Tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon

Gage Michael Lintz: Burglary and criminal damaging

Joel Bryant: Felonious assault

Kevin J. Summers: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Brittany Marie Morgan: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Delshawn L. Redd: Domestic violence

Anthony K. Davis: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications

Jett Mason Sanderson: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Patrick Irving White, Jr.: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Lewis Carl Powell, III: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Glen D. McCloud: Domestic violence

Solomon Anthony-David Cindea: Breaking and entering, theft and receiving stolen property

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

