Trumbull County indictments: October 7, 2021

(WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments this week.
Jordan R. McClurg: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and aggravated possession of drugs
Allan C. Detweiler: Aggravated possession of drugs
Kendail T. Banks: Attempted aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture
Ira J. Rihel: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Nathan R. Berkenstock: Burglary
George F. Watters, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs
Daniel D. White: Receiving stolen property
Miambo Maombi: Eight counts of aggravated robbery with firearm specifications and six counts of kidnapping with firearm specifications
Shawn M. Squires: Two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, two counts of domestic violence and aggravated menacing
Brian Butler: Trafficking in cocaine
Charles Blackwell: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Brad L. Miller: Having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property and carrying concealed weapons
Jennifer M. Halstead: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs
Antuan M. Parker: Possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Gilbert Hardie: Assault
Nathen J. Butch: Three counts of receiving stolen property, misuse of credit cards, falsification and obstructing official business
Michael R. Frasca, Jr.: Violating a protection order
Sydney A. Hale: Receiving stolen property and falsification
Nicholas C. Allman: Grant theft of a motor vehicle
Billy R. Robinson: Grant theft of a motor vehicle
Jeffrey F. Finlaw: Felonious assault and domestic violence
Brianne Jewell: Aggravated possession of drugs
James L. Rummell, Jr.: Felonious assault, domestic violence and aggravated menacing
Leah M. Evick: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Michael L. Bobbitt: Aggravated possession of drugs
Louie J. Holbrook: Arson
Savion Woodall: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Vanessa M. White: Three counts of receiving stolen property
Raymond S. Betts: Aggravated possession of drugs
Christopher Mercer: Three counts of receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards
Ja Sean L. Davenport: Carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Shawn M. Duley: Carrying concealed weapons with a specification of forfeiture and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with a specification of forfeiture
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.