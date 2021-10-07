Trumbull County indictments: October 7, 2021

(WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments this week.

Jordan R. McClurg: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and aggravated possession of drugs

Allan C. Detweiler: Aggravated possession of drugs

Kendail T. Banks: Attempted aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture

Ira J. Rihel: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Nathan R. Berkenstock: Burglary

George F. Watters, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs

Daniel D. White: Receiving stolen property

Miambo Maombi: Eight counts of aggravated robbery with firearm specifications and six counts of kidnapping with firearm specifications

Shawn M. Squires: Two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, two counts of domestic violence and aggravated menacing

Brian Butler: Trafficking in cocaine

Charles Blackwell: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Brad L. Miller: Having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property and carrying concealed weapons

Jennifer M. Halstead: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs

Antuan M. Parker: Possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Gilbert Hardie: Assault

Nathen J. Butch: Three counts of receiving stolen property, misuse of credit cards, falsification and obstructing official business

Michael R. Frasca, Jr.: Violating a protection order

Sydney A. Hale: Receiving stolen property and falsification

Nicholas C. Allman: Grant theft of a motor vehicle

Billy R. Robinson: Grant theft of a motor vehicle

Jeffrey F. Finlaw: Felonious assault and domestic violence

Brianne Jewell: Aggravated possession of drugs

James L. Rummell, Jr.: Felonious assault, domestic violence and aggravated menacing

Leah M. Evick: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Michael L. Bobbitt: Aggravated possession of drugs

Louie J. Holbrook: Arson

Savion Woodall: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Vanessa M. White: Three counts of receiving stolen property

Raymond S. Betts: Aggravated possession of drugs

Christopher Mercer: Three counts of receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards

Ja Sean L. Davenport: Carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Shawn M. Duley: Carrying concealed weapons with a specification of forfeiture and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with a specification of forfeiture

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

