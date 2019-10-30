Trumbull County indictments: October 29, 2019

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Tuesday:

Brittanie O’Neil: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present

James David Gorsuch: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present

David Dunbar Drake (superseding): Carrying a concealed weapon, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs

Korissa R. Greggs: Aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs

Robert John Carter: Breaking and entering

Michael M. Brown, Jr. (superseding): Attempted sexual battery, voyeurism, three counts of rape, four counts of attempted rape, sexual battery, two counts of gross sexual imposition, aggravated burglary, six counts of illegal use of a minor in sexually-oriented material and six counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor

Howard James Winkleman: Three counts of having weapons while under disability

Christina Marie Stevens: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Charles E. Brandt, III: Domestic violence

Felix Lopez, Jr.: Possession of cocaine

Clifford W. Wright, Jr.: Possession of cocaine, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business

Joseph C. Yugovich: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Wayne Eugene Vanhorn: Tampering with evidence, possession of heroin and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Justin Fay Moore: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, failure to notify sheriff or change of address and corrupting another with drugs

Terrence Edward Posey: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present

Matthew Wayne Carvin: Robbery, receiving stolen property and theft from a person in a protected class

Tyreek L. Barnett: Domestic violence

Johnny C. McGilvary: Tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine

William Carl Geiger, Jr.: Domestic violence and resisting arrest

Laura R. Moncrief: Possession of cocaine

Jayson Jay Gromley: Domestic violence

Clarence Michael White: Three counts of endangering children

William Arthur Harris: Aggravated robbery and theft

Raphael Douglas Burney: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Richard A. Lawler: Possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs

Lamar Andrew Mitchell: Having weapons while under disability

Phillip Paul Shimko: Grand theft

Ian M. Mazzochi: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, theft of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and two counts of possession of drugs

Ramzi Barnes: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property

Christopher H. Mellinger: Possession of heroin

Johnathan L. Delgenio: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of heroin

Raymond James Welz, Jr.: Possession of heroin and possession of cocaine

Kevin Lee Rigg, II: Criminal damaging or endangering

Gentry Lamar Crenshaw: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Vernon L. Turner: Having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon

Sabrina Taylor: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.