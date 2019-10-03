Trumbull County indictments: October 2, 2019

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on Wednesday:
Taijh R. McCoy: Escape
John J. Shuman: Escape
Bradley A. Carpenter: Escape
Jacob Knight Mechling: Escape
David Wolcott: Escape
Gary Tyrell Benjamin: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility
Lyndsay A. Blakeman: Grand theft and forgery
Rickey D. Roupe, Jr.: Receiving stolen property and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Patrick Michael Jordan: Receiving stolen property and forgery
Tabitha Marie Kelm: Aggravated possession of drugs
Matthew Larry Scott: Four counts of rape
Blaine M. Reed: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of heroin
Frank J. Peacock: Two counts of OVI with specifications for vehicle forfeiture
Mark Dwayne Britt, Jr.: Felonious assault with firearm specifications and having weapons while under disability
Amanda D. Rederick: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Brandon Lee Binion: Aggravated possession of drugs with specifications of forfeiture
Theotis M. Sanders, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Trevon J. Johnson: Tampering with evidence
Julius R. Crawford: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Dajuan Robinson: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and having weapons while under disability
Kassy Lynn Goetz: Domestic violence
Trever Thomas Griswold: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Delshaun L. Allen: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Julius R. Crawford: Aggravated burglary, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and assault
Joseph A. Smith: Possession of heroin and possession of cocaine
Aukeem A. Williams: Breaking and entering and petty theft
Delshaun L. Allen: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine and two counts of possession of drugs
Shawn Hamrick, Jr.: Two counts of OVI with specifications of vehicle forfeiture
Dennis J. Hays, II: Breaking and entering and theft
Wesley E. Georgia: Aggravated possession of drugs
Bobbie Jo Sturgill: Aggravated possession of drugs
Roy Michael Davis: Possession of cocaine
Randy T. Shipp: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Desmond E. Simmons: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
James C. Vint: Domestic violence
David Anthony McLaughlin: Aggravated possession of drugs
Menachai Genghis: Tampering with evidence, grand theft and two counts of identity fraud
Justin Thomas Schubert: Possession of cocaine
Michael Allen Lee: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address
Sharlene R. Jackson: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs
Stephen G. Flannery: Breaking and entering
James F. Coffee: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and petty theft
Paul Alan Gombos: Tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine
Michael Robert Joll: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address
Marquris D. Redd: Theft and breaking and entering
Justin B. Moffett: Grand theft of a motor vehicle
Breawna N. Jackson: Receiving stolen property
James Arthur Biles, Jr.: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address
Jameel A. Brown: Receiving stolen property
Scott R. Patterson, Sr.: Possession of cocaine
Jermaine E. Young: Aggravated possession of drugs
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.