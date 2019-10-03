Trumbull County indictments: October 2, 2019

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on Wednesday:

Taijh R. McCoy: Escape

John J. Shuman: Escape

Bradley A. Carpenter: Escape

Jacob Knight Mechling: Escape

David Wolcott: Escape

Gary Tyrell Benjamin: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility

Lyndsay A. Blakeman: Grand theft and forgery

Rickey D. Roupe, Jr.: Receiving stolen property and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Patrick Michael Jordan: Receiving stolen property and forgery

Tabitha Marie Kelm: Aggravated possession of drugs

Matthew Larry Scott: Four counts of rape

Blaine M. Reed: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of heroin

Frank J. Peacock: Two counts of OVI with specifications for vehicle forfeiture

Mark Dwayne Britt, Jr.: Felonious assault with firearm specifications and having weapons while under disability

Amanda D. Rederick: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Brandon Lee Binion: Aggravated possession of drugs with specifications of forfeiture

Theotis M. Sanders, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Trevon J. Johnson: Tampering with evidence

Julius R. Crawford: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Dajuan Robinson: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and having weapons while under disability

Kassy Lynn Goetz: Domestic violence

Trever Thomas Griswold: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Delshaun L. Allen: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Julius R. Crawford: Aggravated burglary, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and assault

Joseph A. Smith: Possession of heroin and possession of cocaine

Aukeem A. Williams: Breaking and entering and petty theft

Delshaun L. Allen: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine and two counts of possession of drugs

Shawn Hamrick, Jr.: Two counts of OVI with specifications of vehicle forfeiture

Dennis J. Hays, II: Breaking and entering and theft

Wesley E. Georgia: Aggravated possession of drugs

Bobbie Jo Sturgill: Aggravated possession of drugs

Roy Michael Davis: Possession of cocaine

Randy T. Shipp: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Desmond E. Simmons: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

James C. Vint: Domestic violence

David Anthony McLaughlin: Aggravated possession of drugs

Menachai Genghis: Tampering with evidence, grand theft and two counts of identity fraud

Justin Thomas Schubert: Possession of cocaine

Michael Allen Lee: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Sharlene R. Jackson: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Stephen G. Flannery: Breaking and entering

James F. Coffee: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and petty theft

Paul Alan Gombos: Tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine

Michael Robert Joll: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Marquris D. Redd: Theft and breaking and entering

Justin B. Moffett: Grand theft of a motor vehicle

Breawna N. Jackson: Receiving stolen property

James Arthur Biles, Jr.: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Jameel A. Brown: Receiving stolen property

Scott R. Patterson, Sr.: Possession of cocaine

Jermaine E. Young: Aggravated possession of drugs

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

