Trumbull County indictments: Oct. 27, 2020

(WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted these cases Tuesday:
Bradley A. Carpenter: Escape
Daryl P. Patterson: Two counts of having weapons while under disability
Hunter A. Thomas: Robbery, receiving stolen property
Anthony M. Massucci: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Nicholas Dean Gilmore: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Gretchen Heltzel: Burglary, aggravated possession of drugs
Michael J. Olson: Illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility, breaking and entering, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Ronnie Mitchell: Possession of cocaine
Howard H. Glover: Domestic violence, felonious assault
Markus E. Shaw: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs
Ashonta S. Gore: Felonious assault
Paul J. Brock: Aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, possession of drugs
Richard Heckman: Two counts of aggravated arson
Termaine McCall, Jr.: Possession of cocaine
Zachary Mechling: Petty theft
Austin G. Lunsford: Failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer
David A. Seiple: Assault
Joseph M. Lewis: Petty theft
Jamie D. Finlaw: Aggravated possession of drugs
Sarah Rohr: Receiving stolen property, seven counts of aggravated possession of drugs
Dale Edward Guthrie: Falsification
Shaun Rufener: Aggravated trespass, assault
Steven Michael Noe: Domestic violence
More stories from WKBN.com: