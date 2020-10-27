Trumbull County indictments: Oct. 27, 2020

(WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted these cases Tuesday:

Bradley A. Carpenter: Escape

Daryl P. Patterson: Two counts of having weapons while under disability

Hunter A. Thomas: Robbery, receiving stolen property

Anthony M. Massucci: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Nicholas Dean Gilmore: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Gretchen Heltzel: Burglary, aggravated possession of drugs

Michael J. Olson: Illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility, breaking and entering, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Ronnie Mitchell: Possession of cocaine

Howard H. Glover: Domestic violence, felonious assault

Markus E. Shaw: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs

Ashonta S. Gore: Felonious assault

Paul J. Brock: Aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, possession of drugs

Richard Heckman: Two counts of aggravated arson

Termaine McCall, Jr.: Possession of cocaine

Zachary Mechling: Petty theft

Austin G. Lunsford: Failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer

David A. Seiple: Assault

Joseph M. Lewis: Petty theft

Jamie D. Finlaw: Aggravated possession of drugs

Sarah Rohr: Receiving stolen property, seven counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Dale Edward Guthrie: Falsification

Shaun Rufener: Aggravated trespass, assault

Steven Michael Noe: Domestic violence

