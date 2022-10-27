WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday:
Mohammed J. Hudson: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Nicholas M. Corcoran: Two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs of abuse with vehicle forfeiture
Belle R. Dawson: Theft from a person in a protected class
Joshua B. Vigorito: Three counts of counterfeiting
Tamika N. Fussell: Having weapons while under disability, possession of cocaine, possessing criminal tools and endangering children
April Post: Grand theft
Randy W. Pence: Three counts of felonious assault
Terralyne Y. Crumby: Passing bad checks
Trey E. Hughes: Two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, seven counts of aggravated menacing, impersonating a peace officer and criminal trespass
Shirley Thornsberry: Possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Tasha Gunther: Theft
Andrea E. McCain: Receiving stolen property
Brittany E. Spitler: Two counts of endangering children
Christopher Monroe: Failure to stop after an accident and tampering with evidence
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.