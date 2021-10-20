Trumbull County indictments: Oct. 19, 2021

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Tuesday:

Raymond Grimes: Escape

Constance Jordan: Escape

Mark Lacey: Escape

Howard Justin Lovett: Intimidation of attorney, victim, or witness in a criminal case

Rodney A. Smith: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, possession of drugs with forfeiture, aggravated possession of drugs with the specification of forfeiture, possession of a fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture

Tyler J. Barr: Heaving weapons while under disability with forfeiture and aggravated possession of drugs

Daniel Murray: Tampering with evidence, assault, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Brandon S. Mitchell: Carrying concealed weapons with forfeiture, receiving stolen property, breaking and entering, vandalism, safecracking, theft and possession criminal tools

Francisco A. Luciano: Possession of LSD and aggravated possession of drugs

Scott A. Kubic: Two counts of OVI with forfeiture

Roscoe Thomas, Jr.: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Tim F. Terry: Criminal damaging

Cuyler L. Lehman: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine

Rahmond Warfield: Burglary

Jenice R. Haralson: Theft

Johnny Deloach: OVI with forfeiture and failure to stop after an accident

Khaz A. Sallaz: Aggravated burglary with firearm specifications and felonious assault with firearm specifications

Justin R. Winans: Two counts of OVI with forfeiture

Leslie J. Tate, Jr.: Breaking and entering and resisting arrest

Ryan D. Groover: Possession of cocaine

Alexandria R. Morales: Aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of OVI

Jack W. Dean: Breaking and entering and resisting arrest

Taylor E. Flannigan: Breaking and entering and falsification

Danerio T. Phifer: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons

Brad L. Miller: Robbery and grand theft

Thomas E. Buckley: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present

Ellen Robinson: Theft

Christopher N. Wilson: Aggravated possession of drugs

Victor L. Peterman: Theft

David Martinez Cruz: Domestic violence

Kearney John Morgan West: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Corey S. Batton: Three counts of endangering children

Anthony A. Domenick: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of drugs

Brad L. Miller: Having weapons while under disability with forfeiture

Justine J. DeJute: Criminal trespass

Steven Thomas, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence and carrying concealed weapons

Adrian A. Perry: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture, possession of cocaine with forfeiture and aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture

Charles M. Luck: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Krista Granger: Tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs

Kenneth R. Suggs: Three counts of interference with custody and obstructing official business

Ray O. Reeves: Failure to stop after an accident, aggravated menacing and criminal damaging

Ronald J. Brady: Receiving stolen property and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Tammy L. Gibson: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer

Keontae D. Smith: Grand theft and criminal damaging

Sharae M. Davidson: Eight counts of receiving stolen property and theft

Leon D. Hines Vanterpool Gordon: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer

Leaon D. Hines Vanterpool Gordon: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Christopher Pellegrini: Theft

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.