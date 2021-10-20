Trumbull County indictments: Oct. 19, 2021

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Tuesday:

Raymond Grimes: Escape

Constance Jordan: Escape

Mark Lacey: Escape

Howard Justin Lovett: Intimidation of attorney, victim, or witness in a criminal case

Rodney A. Smith: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, possession of drugs with forfeiture, aggravated possession of drugs with the specification of forfeiture, possession of a fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture

Tyler J. Barr: Heaving weapons while under disability with forfeiture and aggravated possession of drugs

Daniel Murray: Tampering with evidence, assault, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Brandon S. Mitchell: Carrying concealed weapons with forfeiture, receiving stolen property, breaking and entering, vandalism, safecracking, theft and possession criminal tools

Francisco A. Luciano: Possession of LSD and aggravated possession of drugs

Scott A. Kubic: Two counts of OVI with forfeiture

Roscoe Thomas, Jr.: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Tim F. Terry: Criminal damaging

Cuyler L. Lehman: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine

Rahmond Warfield: Burglary

Jenice R. Haralson: Theft

Johnny Deloach: OVI with forfeiture and failure to stop after an accident

Khaz A. Sallaz: Aggravated burglary with firearm specifications and felonious assault with firearm specifications

Justin R. Winans: Two counts of OVI with forfeiture

Leslie J. Tate, Jr.: Breaking and entering and resisting arrest

Ryan D. Groover: Possession of cocaine

Alexandria R. Morales: Aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of OVI

Jack W. Dean: Breaking and entering and resisting arrest

Taylor E. Flannigan: Breaking and entering and falsification

Danerio T. Phifer: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons

Brad L. Miller: Robbery and grand theft

Thomas E. Buckley: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present

Ellen Robinson: Theft

Christopher N. Wilson: Aggravated possession of drugs

Victor L. Peterman: Theft

David Martinez Cruz: Domestic violence

Kearney John Morgan West: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Corey S. Batton: Three counts of endangering children

Anthony A. Domenick: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of drugs

Brad L. Miller: Having weapons while under disability with forfeiture

Justine J. DeJute: Criminal trespass

Steven Thomas, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence and carrying concealed weapons

Adrian A. Perry: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture, possession of cocaine with forfeiture and aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture

Charles M. Luck: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Krista Granger: Tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs

Kenneth R. Suggs: Three counts of interference with custody and obstructing official business

Ray O. Reeves: Failure to stop after an accident, aggravated menacing and criminal damaging

Ronald J. Brady: Receiving stolen property and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Tammy L. Gibson: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer

Keontae D. Smith: Grand theft and criminal damaging

Sharae M. Davidson: Eight counts of receiving stolen property and theft

Leon D. Hines Vanterpool Gordon: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer

Leaon D. Hines Vanterpool Gordon: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Christopher Pellegrini: Theft

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

