Trumbull County indictments: Oct. 19, 2021

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Tuesday:
Raymond Grimes: Escape
Constance Jordan: Escape
Mark Lacey: Escape
Howard Justin Lovett: Intimidation of attorney, victim, or witness in a criminal case
Rodney A. Smith: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, possession of drugs with forfeiture, aggravated possession of drugs with the specification of forfeiture, possession of a fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture
Tyler J. Barr: Heaving weapons while under disability with forfeiture and aggravated possession of drugs
Daniel Murray: Tampering with evidence, assault, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Brandon S. Mitchell: Carrying concealed weapons with forfeiture, receiving stolen property, breaking and entering, vandalism, safecracking, theft and possession criminal tools
Francisco A. Luciano: Possession of LSD and aggravated possession of drugs
Scott A. Kubic: Two counts of OVI with forfeiture
Roscoe Thomas, Jr.: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Tim F. Terry: Criminal damaging
Cuyler L. Lehman: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine
Rahmond Warfield: Burglary
Jenice R. Haralson: Theft
Johnny Deloach: OVI with forfeiture and failure to stop after an accident
Khaz A. Sallaz: Aggravated burglary with firearm specifications and felonious assault with firearm specifications
Justin R. Winans: Two counts of OVI with forfeiture
Leslie J. Tate, Jr.: Breaking and entering and resisting arrest
Ryan D. Groover: Possession of cocaine
Alexandria R. Morales: Aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of OVI
Jack W. Dean: Breaking and entering and resisting arrest
Taylor E. Flannigan: Breaking and entering and falsification
Danerio T. Phifer: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons
Brad L. Miller: Robbery and grand theft
Thomas E. Buckley: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present
Ellen Robinson: Theft
Christopher N. Wilson: Aggravated possession of drugs
Victor L. Peterman: Theft
David Martinez Cruz: Domestic violence
Kearney John Morgan West: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Corey S. Batton: Three counts of endangering children
Anthony A. Domenick: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of drugs
Brad L. Miller: Having weapons while under disability with forfeiture
Justine J. DeJute: Criminal trespass
Steven Thomas, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence and carrying concealed weapons
Adrian A. Perry: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture, possession of cocaine with forfeiture and aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture
Charles M. Luck: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Krista Granger: Tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs
Kenneth R. Suggs: Three counts of interference with custody and obstructing official business
Ray O. Reeves: Failure to stop after an accident, aggravated menacing and criminal damaging
Ronald J. Brady: Receiving stolen property and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Tammy L. Gibson: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer
Keontae D. Smith: Grand theft and criminal damaging
Sharae M. Davidson: Eight counts of receiving stolen property and theft
Leon D. Hines Vanterpool Gordon: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer
Leaon D. Hines Vanterpool Gordon: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Christopher Pellegrini: Theft
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.