Trumbull County indictments: Oct. 15, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted these cases on Thursday:
Jimmie O. White: Felonious assault
Jasmine M. Jackson: Possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine, all with a forfeiture specification
Jerrice S. Davis: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and falsification
Elmer E. Porterfield III: Illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility and possession of cocaine
Rodney A. Dodson: Vandalism, breaking and entering and theft
Nicholas K. Schillinger: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Jeremiah Cecil Dickey: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Jeffrey L. Straight: Heaving weapons while under disability and endangering children
Joshua A. Nutt: Burglary and aggravated menacing
Jennifer G. Paden: Possession of drugs
David E. DeWitt: Two counts of domestic violence and one count of resisting arrest
Tre’Vaughn L. Walker: Tampering with evidence, illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Kevin Corrigan, Jr.: Two counts of possession of cocaine and one count each of possession of heroin and possession of fentanyl-related compound
Quan’nita R. Pruitt: Two counts of failure to comply with order or signal of police officer
Demario A. Hoyt: Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, headlight illumination requirements, protection of oncoming drivers and high beam indicator
Keith Robinson: Aggravated possession of drugs
Alexis N. Hawes: Possession of cocaine
Kieran M. Yates: Possession of drugs
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.
