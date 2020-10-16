Trumbull County indictments: Oct. 15, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted these cases on Thursday:

Jimmie O. White: Felonious assault

Jasmine M. Jackson: Possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine, all with a forfeiture specification

Jerrice S. Davis: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and falsification

Elmer E. Porterfield III: Illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility and possession of cocaine

Rodney A. Dodson: Vandalism, breaking and entering and theft

Nicholas K. Schillinger: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Jeremiah Cecil Dickey: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Jeffrey L. Straight: Heaving weapons while under disability and endangering children

Joshua A. Nutt: Burglary and aggravated menacing

Jennifer G. Paden: Possession of drugs

David E. DeWitt: Two counts of domestic violence and one count of resisting arrest

Tre’Vaughn L. Walker: Tampering with evidence, illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Kevin Corrigan, Jr.: Two counts of possession of cocaine and one count each of possession of heroin and possession of fentanyl-related compound

Quan’nita R. Pruitt: Two counts of failure to comply with order or signal of police officer

Demario A. Hoyt: Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, headlight illumination requirements, protection of oncoming drivers and high beam indicator

Keith Robinson: Aggravated possession of drugs

Alexis N. Hawes: Possession of cocaine

Kieran M. Yates: Possession of drugs

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

