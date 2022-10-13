WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Autherine Ashley-Mallard: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Todd M. Cerny: Escape

Jason E. Mechling: Escape

Kevin Mallard (superseding): Attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, inducing panic and four counts of attempted murder, all with firearm specifications; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons

Frederick McCloud (superseding): Aggravated burglary, domestic violence and endangering children

Dayton A. Foster: Felonious assault and kidnapping, both with firearm specifications; two counts of having weapons while under disability with forfeiture and domestic violence

Pamela F. Fort: Domestic violence

Matthew A. Summerfield: Two counts of having weapons while under disability

Amber E. Thornsberry: Tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine

Christopher D. Henderson: Aggravated possession of drugs

John Jones: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Gerald W. Kay, II: Possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs

Robert E. Fuqua: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine

Jaysean J. Odem: Receiving stolen property, falsification and obstructing official business

Ishmael JD Daniel: Felonious assault, two counts of menacing by stalking and intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case

Rafael Marrero: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and OVI

Amber Duncan: Theft

Charles T. Wargo: Receiving stolen property and falsification

Jeremy M. Feidler: Vandalism and two counts of aggravated menacing

Damien S. Stanley: Robbery

Christopher Graham: Breaking and entering and escape

Amber McElravy: Six counts of endangering children

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.