Trumbull County indictments: Nov. 4, 2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Court, Legal, Gavel, Law

Adobe Stock

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday, Nov. 4:

Elliot Barwinski: Escape

Jade N. Scofield: Escape

Allen S. Milleson (superseding): Having weapons while under disability, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Daniel S. Pigg: Aggravated possession of drugs

William J. Barry: Felonious assault, domestic violence, violating a protection order and endangering children

Michael B. Keith: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Ronald Simmons, Jr.: Carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with forfeiture

Brandon L. Davanzo, Sr.: Trafficking in cocaine and two counts of possession of cocaine with forfeiture and possessing criminal tools

Dylan A. Bever: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

William P. Ross: 12 counts of rape and eight counts of gross sexual imposition

Michael L. Killin, Jr.: Two counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications and domestic violence

Maria Ann Merola: Two counts of theft from a person in a protected class

Kevin J. Baritell: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Tyrin Blackwell: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and possession of a fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture

Moriah L. McCorkle: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Melissa R. Anderson: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possessing drug abuse instruments

Ramear Williamson: Two counts of carrying concealed weapons

Timothy W. Hinchman: Possession of cocaine

Jacob E. Ratliff: Aggravated possession of drugs

Donald C. Booth: Possession of cocaine and theft from a person in a protected class

Robert Holiness: Tampering with evidence, obstructing justice and theft of a firearm

Brett T. Williams: Grand theft

Donald G. Allgood: Aggravated possession of drugs

Sarah Trumphour: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Christopher H. Baker: Possession of fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs

David F. McNeal, Jr.: Domestic violence, resisting arrest, disrupting public services and criminal damaging

Michael R. Cooper: Breaking and entering and vandalism

David O. Ward: Possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Nathaniel S. Austin: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

David E. Chaney: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and carrying concealed weapons

James Stanford, Jr.: Three counts of aggravated robbery

Ronald V. Visci: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Tyler S. Scheidemantle: Violating a protection order, two counts of menacing by stalking and telecommunications harassment

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com