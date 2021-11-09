Trumbull County indictments: Nov. 4, 2021

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday, Nov. 4:

Elliot Barwinski: Escape

Jade N. Scofield: Escape

Allen S. Milleson (superseding): Having weapons while under disability, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Daniel S. Pigg: Aggravated possession of drugs

William J. Barry: Felonious assault, domestic violence, violating a protection order and endangering children

Michael B. Keith: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Ronald Simmons, Jr.: Carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with forfeiture

Brandon L. Davanzo, Sr.: Trafficking in cocaine and two counts of possession of cocaine with forfeiture and possessing criminal tools

Dylan A. Bever: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

William P. Ross: 12 counts of rape and eight counts of gross sexual imposition

Michael L. Killin, Jr.: Two counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications and domestic violence

Maria Ann Merola: Two counts of theft from a person in a protected class

Kevin J. Baritell: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Tyrin Blackwell: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and possession of a fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture

Moriah L. McCorkle: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Melissa R. Anderson: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possessing drug abuse instruments

Ramear Williamson: Two counts of carrying concealed weapons

Timothy W. Hinchman: Possession of cocaine

Jacob E. Ratliff: Aggravated possession of drugs

Donald C. Booth: Possession of cocaine and theft from a person in a protected class

Robert Holiness: Tampering with evidence, obstructing justice and theft of a firearm

Brett T. Williams: Grand theft

Donald G. Allgood: Aggravated possession of drugs

Sarah Trumphour: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Christopher H. Baker: Possession of fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs

David F. McNeal, Jr.: Domestic violence, resisting arrest, disrupting public services and criminal damaging

Michael R. Cooper: Breaking and entering and vandalism

David O. Ward: Possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Nathaniel S. Austin: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

David E. Chaney: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and carrying concealed weapons

James Stanford, Jr.: Three counts of aggravated robbery

Ronald V. Visci: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Tyler S. Scheidemantle: Violating a protection order, two counts of menacing by stalking and telecommunications harassment

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.