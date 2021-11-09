Trumbull County indictments: Nov. 4, 2021

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday, Nov. 4:
Elliot Barwinski: Escape
Jade N. Scofield: Escape
Allen S. Milleson (superseding): Having weapons while under disability, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Daniel S. Pigg: Aggravated possession of drugs
William J. Barry: Felonious assault, domestic violence, violating a protection order and endangering children
Michael B. Keith: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Ronald Simmons, Jr.: Carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with forfeiture
Brandon L. Davanzo, Sr.: Trafficking in cocaine and two counts of possession of cocaine with forfeiture and possessing criminal tools
Dylan A. Bever: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
William P. Ross: 12 counts of rape and eight counts of gross sexual imposition
Michael L. Killin, Jr.: Two counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications and domestic violence
Maria Ann Merola: Two counts of theft from a person in a protected class
Kevin J. Baritell: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Tyrin Blackwell: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and possession of a fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture
Moriah L. McCorkle: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Melissa R. Anderson: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possessing drug abuse instruments
Ramear Williamson: Two counts of carrying concealed weapons
Timothy W. Hinchman: Possession of cocaine
Jacob E. Ratliff: Aggravated possession of drugs
Donald C. Booth: Possession of cocaine and theft from a person in a protected class
Robert Holiness: Tampering with evidence, obstructing justice and theft of a firearm
Brett T. Williams: Grand theft
Donald G. Allgood: Aggravated possession of drugs
Sarah Trumphour: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address
Christopher H. Baker: Possession of fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs
David F. McNeal, Jr.: Domestic violence, resisting arrest, disrupting public services and criminal damaging
Michael R. Cooper: Breaking and entering and vandalism
David O. Ward: Possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Nathaniel S. Austin: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
David E. Chaney: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and carrying concealed weapons
James Stanford, Jr.: Three counts of aggravated robbery
Ronald V. Visci: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Tyler S. Scheidemantle: Violating a protection order, two counts of menacing by stalking and telecommunications harassment
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.