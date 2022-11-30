WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Tuesday:

Katie Coriston: Theft of drugs

Arthur Coulter: Aggravated possession of drugs

Brandon T. Stidham: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and aggravated possession of drugs

Jacob A. Kuzan: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine with forfeiture, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Andre M. Carter: Burglary

Donny Lee McGill: Felonious assault and domestic violence

Brandon J. Pugh: Having weapons while under disability with forfeiture and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

David M. Martinez: Aggravated possession of drugs, carrying concealed weapons and improperly handing firearms in a motor vehicle with forfeiture

Edwin J. Davila: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Nicholas E. Stiles: Domestic violence

Ricky A. Mohn: Failure to register as an arson offender

Melissa R. Anderson: Possession of cocaine

Qy’shon T. Jackson: Possession of cocaine

Ryan E. Petrick: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Nathan K. Sponseller: Two counts of breaking and entering and possessing criminal tools

Briston C. Ashburn: Aggravated possession of drugs

Andre M. Morgan: Aggravated possession of drugs

Mark C. Meadows: Felonious assault, domestic violence and two counts of endangering children

Timothy A. Bowers: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Kayla B. Wludgya: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Jessica Marshall: Aggravated robbery with a firearm specification

Freddie G. Rutherford Jr.: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property

Timothy A. McGowan: Possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Tenicia Shelley: Two counts of felonious assault

Ralph P. Ciletti II: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.