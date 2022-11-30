WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Tuesday:
Katie Coriston: Theft of drugs
Arthur Coulter: Aggravated possession of drugs
Brandon T. Stidham: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and aggravated possession of drugs
Jacob A. Kuzan: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine with forfeiture, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs
Andre M. Carter: Burglary
Donny Lee McGill: Felonious assault and domestic violence
Brandon J. Pugh: Having weapons while under disability with forfeiture and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
David M. Martinez: Aggravated possession of drugs, carrying concealed weapons and improperly handing firearms in a motor vehicle with forfeiture
Edwin J. Davila: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Nicholas E. Stiles: Domestic violence
Ricky A. Mohn: Failure to register as an arson offender
Melissa R. Anderson: Possession of cocaine
Qy’shon T. Jackson: Possession of cocaine
Ryan E. Petrick: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Nathan K. Sponseller: Two counts of breaking and entering and possessing criminal tools
Briston C. Ashburn: Aggravated possession of drugs
Andre M. Morgan: Aggravated possession of drugs
Mark C. Meadows: Felonious assault, domestic violence and two counts of endangering children
Timothy A. Bowers: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Kayla B. Wludgya: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Jessica Marshall: Aggravated robbery with a firearm specification
Freddie G. Rutherford Jr.: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property
Timothy A. McGowan: Possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Tenicia Shelley: Two counts of felonious assault
Ralph P. Ciletti II: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.