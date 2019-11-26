Trumbull County indictments: Nov. 26, 2019

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A gavel and a Scales of Justice sitting on a table.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Tuesday:

Rebecca Martinez Reed: Escape

Desemen D. Douglas, Jr.: Carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Martrice Nicole Norman: Possession of cocaine

Glenn R. Mullenax: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Trivonne L. Scott: Two counts of domestic violence

Brian Anthony Votino: Two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon

Deondre Marvin Walker: Having weapons while under disability and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Aaron M. Keffer: Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon

Christopher Allen Brown: Two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault

Anthony Leon Hall: Theft and receiving stolen property

John Anthony Slider, Jr.: Felonious assault

Antonio Lamar Murray: Possession of cocaine

Trevor Scott Hall: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property

Christian Matthew Tatum: Possession of cocaine

Emily Elaine Mahan: Possession of heroin and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Brandon Lynn Kagey: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Mark William Thompson: Three counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition

Mar’Tae D. Porterfield: Carrying a concealed weapon

Taylor Elizabeth Flanigan: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of LSD

Monica L. Workman: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of LSD

Colby Antonio Maddox: Robbery and falsification

Justice J. Roberts: Receiving stolen property

Andre T. Kerr, Jr.: Domestic violence and four counts of endangering children

Gerald D. Rickard, Jr.: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Kristina Nicole Simmons: Possession of heroin

Troy C. Huston: Possession of cocaine

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com