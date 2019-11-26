Trumbull County indictments: Nov. 26, 2019

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Tuesday:

Rebecca Martinez Reed: Escape

Desemen D. Douglas, Jr.: Carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Martrice Nicole Norman: Possession of cocaine

Glenn R. Mullenax: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Trivonne L. Scott: Two counts of domestic violence

Brian Anthony Votino: Two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon

Deondre Marvin Walker: Having weapons while under disability and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Aaron M. Keffer: Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon

Christopher Allen Brown: Two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault

Anthony Leon Hall: Theft and receiving stolen property

John Anthony Slider, Jr.: Felonious assault

Antonio Lamar Murray: Possession of cocaine

Trevor Scott Hall: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property

Christian Matthew Tatum: Possession of cocaine

Emily Elaine Mahan: Possession of heroin and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Brandon Lynn Kagey: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Mark William Thompson: Three counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition

Mar’Tae D. Porterfield: Carrying a concealed weapon

Taylor Elizabeth Flanigan: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of LSD

Monica L. Workman: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of LSD

Colby Antonio Maddox: Robbery and falsification

Justice J. Roberts: Receiving stolen property

Andre T. Kerr, Jr.: Domestic violence and four counts of endangering children

Gerald D. Rickard, Jr.: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Kristina Nicole Simmons: Possession of heroin

Troy C. Huston: Possession of cocaine

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.