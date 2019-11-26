Trumbull County indictments: Nov. 26, 2019

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Tuesday:
Rebecca Martinez Reed: Escape
Desemen D. Douglas, Jr.: Carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Martrice Nicole Norman: Possession of cocaine
Glenn R. Mullenax: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Trivonne L. Scott: Two counts of domestic violence
Brian Anthony Votino: Two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon
Deondre Marvin Walker: Having weapons while under disability and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Aaron M. Keffer: Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon
Christopher Allen Brown: Two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault
Anthony Leon Hall: Theft and receiving stolen property
John Anthony Slider, Jr.: Felonious assault
Antonio Lamar Murray: Possession of cocaine
Trevor Scott Hall: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property
Christian Matthew Tatum: Possession of cocaine
Emily Elaine Mahan: Possession of heroin and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Brandon Lynn Kagey: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Mark William Thompson: Three counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition
Mar’Tae D. Porterfield: Carrying a concealed weapon
Taylor Elizabeth Flanigan: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of LSD
Monica L. Workman: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of LSD
Colby Antonio Maddox: Robbery and falsification
Justice J. Roberts: Receiving stolen property
Andre T. Kerr, Jr.: Domestic violence and four counts of endangering children
Gerald D. Rickard, Jr.: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Kristina Nicole Simmons: Possession of heroin
Troy C. Huston: Possession of cocaine
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.