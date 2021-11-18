Trumbull County indictments: Nov. 16, 2021

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Tuesday:
Brandon Flanigan: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs
Darrell A. Trimble: Possession of cocaine
John C. Bright: Two counts of OVI with forfeiture
Alonza M. McCall: Two counts of arson and domestic violence
Donavon H. Bunner: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs
Saigon M. Henry: Two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
Michael A. Washko: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of heroin
Joshua Wilson: Having weapons under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
John Kloos, III: Assault and resisting arrest
Joshua A. Miller: Aggravated possession of drugs
David A. Kole: Carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with forfeiture
Antuan M. Parker: Possession of cocaine
Jacob D. Simer: Carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with forfeiture
Jason B. Berecek: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Tatiyana A. McNeil: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture and possession of drugs
Julie A. Davis: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Roland Fife: Felonious assault
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.