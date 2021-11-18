Trumbull County indictments: Nov. 16, 2021

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Tuesday:

Brandon Flanigan: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs 

Darrell A. Trimble: Possession of cocaine

John C. Bright: Two counts of OVI with forfeiture

Alonza M. McCall: Two counts of arson and domestic violence

Donavon H. Bunner: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs 

Saigon M. Henry: Two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Michael A. Washko: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of heroin

Joshua Wilson: Having weapons under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle 

John Kloos, III: Assault and resisting arrest

Joshua A. Miller: Aggravated possession of drugs 

David A. Kole: Carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with forfeiture

Antuan M. Parker: Possession of cocaine

Jacob D. Simer: Carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with forfeiture

Jason B. Berecek: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Tatiyana A. McNeil: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture and possession of drugs 

Julie A. Davis: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Roland Fife: Felonious assault

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

