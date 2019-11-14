Trumbull County indictments: Nov. 13, 2019

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Wednesday:
Gwendolyn Haynes: Felonious assault
Sammy Abu-Enjeela: Possession of hashish
Brandy Shawn Lynette Rush: Possession of cocaine
Darryl Jay Williams: Having weapons while under disability
Matthew James Brink: Improperly handling firearms in motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, having weapons while under disability, possession of drugs
Chaylon A. Breckenridge: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin
Keyauta R. McCorkle: Carrying concealed weapon
Nigel J. Reynolds: Two counts of aggravated burglary, four counts of menacing by stalking
Lionel Brent Sellers: Obstructing justice, assault
Frank J. Brooks, Jr.: Possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine
Lou Anne Cox: Possession of cocaine
Nicole Renee Brown: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine
Lyndel Alexander Davis: Possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound
Edward Anthony Givens: Felonious assault, endangering children
Joshua Michael Marshall: Two counts of receiving stolen property
David Kenneth Gantz: Domestic violence
Jesse Lee Mitchell: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Tania L. Johnson: Possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl-related compound
Christopher Alan Bunch: Possession of cocaine
Larry J. Bumbico, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine
Sean Donte King: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound
Aaron Antonio Jones: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Delshaun Lamont Allen: Possession of cocaine, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.