Trumbull County indictments: Nov. 13, 2019

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Wednesday:

Gwendolyn Haynes: Felonious assault

Sammy Abu-Enjeela: Possession of hashish

Brandy Shawn Lynette Rush: Possession of cocaine

Darryl Jay Williams: Having weapons while under disability

Matthew James Brink: Improperly handling firearms in motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, having weapons while under disability, possession of drugs

Chaylon A. Breckenridge: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin

Keyauta R. McCorkle: Carrying concealed weapon

Nigel J. Reynolds: Two counts of aggravated burglary, four counts of menacing by stalking

Lionel Brent Sellers: Obstructing justice, assault

Frank J. Brooks, Jr.: Possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine

Lou Anne Cox: Possession of cocaine

Nicole Renee Brown: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine

Lyndel Alexander Davis: Possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound

Edward Anthony Givens: Felonious assault, endangering children

Joshua Michael Marshall: Two counts of receiving stolen property

David Kenneth Gantz: Domestic violence

Jesse Lee Mitchell: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Tania L. Johnson: Possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl-related compound

Christopher Alan Bunch: Possession of cocaine

Larry J. Bumbico, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine

Sean Donte King: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound

Aaron Antonio Jones: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Delshaun Lamont Allen: Possession of cocaine, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

