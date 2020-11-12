Trumbull County indictments: Nov. 12, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted these cases on Thursday:

Brittany E. Banjak: Theft

Kevin L. McCoy, Jr.: Aggravated burglary, felonious assault and domestic violence

Desirae B. Homewood: Aggravated possession of drugs

Chad G. Decost: Burglary, two counts of grand theft and possession of criminal tools

Samantha N. Stiltner: Aggravated possession of drugs

Nicholas E. Hedrick: Robbery

Robert A. Riccardi: 11 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, five counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and five counts of voyeurism

Donte Ogletree: Falsification

Gary L. Smith, Sr.: Domestic violence, menacing by stalking and two counts of domestic violence

William Walker: Arson and aggravated trespass

Monique Owens: Theft

Brian Fleischman: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Torrence M. Harper: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Zachary M. Hayden: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Jermaine C. Wilburn: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Hope L. Mogg: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine

Christopher R. Cronin: Aggravated possession of drugs with a forfeiture specification

Ronnie A. Smith: Domestic violence

Karl D. Owens: Aggravated possession of drugs

Chad S. Georgia: Aggravated possession of drugs

William L. Gambino, Jr.: Felonious assault and aggravated robbery with firearm specifications and having weapons while under disability

Reinaldo Perez-Camacho: Importuning, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, abduction, two counts of gross sexual imposition, falsification and forging identification cards

Sharid B. Hall: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine and obstructing official business

Jessica R. Davis: Vandalism, petty theft, tampering with evidence, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Damien K. Clark: Tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs with a forfeiture specification

Leonard D. Powell, Jr.: Aggravated burglary and robbery

Chad A. Carroll: Possession of cocaine

Dale Polya: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Devin S. Grossbeck: Aggravated possession of drugs

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.