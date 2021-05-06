Trumbull County indictments: May 5, 2021

A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday

Jamichael Anderson: Escape

Robert Travis, Jr.: Escape

Tre’Vaughn L. Walker: (Superseding indictment) Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, illegal conveyance, aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture

Joshua Cleland: Aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture, tampering with evidence, possession of drugs

Ka’Vaughndalyn S. Hall: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, petty theft, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs

Breeona J. Bishop: Two counts of felonious assault

Andrew W. Malachin: Two counts of rape

Ashley A. Chiochetti: Receiving stolen property

Stephanie Bock: (Superseding indictment) Attempted aggravated theft, tampering with records, unauthorized use of property, forgery

Joseph R. Hall: Tampering with evidence, possession of fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture, trafficking in fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture

Taylor M. Turner: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Robert L. Durst, Jr.: Possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence

Amy L. Brink: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Richard R. Nichols: Aggravated robbery

Mark O. Cowger: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of LSD

Cassandra Boyles: Identity Fraud, grand theft

Ranell L. Warren: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Steven A. Doan: Aggravated possession of drugs

Eddie M. Morgan III: Possession of cocaine

James T. Campbell: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine

Gene E. Sterling: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Leanne E. Comstock: Aggravated possession of drugs

Derell Crawford: Receiving stolen property, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Tommy L. Couch, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs

Linda L. Huey: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, criminal damaging or endangering

Roland McClowskey: Two counts of violating protection order, domestic violence

Michael A. Brickner: Resisting arrest, assault on a police dog

Dustin L. Cunningham: Domestic violence, resisting arrest

Pierre M. Callion: Possession of cocaine

Justin Jones: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Keith Whitehead II: Illegal conveyance, possession of cocaine

Trinell N. Bennett, Jr.: Domestic violence, trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present

Timothy N. Thompson: Illegal conveyance, possession of fentanyl-related compound

Kari R. Davis: Aggravated possession of drugs

Joshua A. Pierce: Domestic violence

Bradley Lawrence: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin

Christal M. Frye: Grand theft of a motor vehicle, petty theft, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Jarrod R. Hobbs: Possession of cocaine

Ke Aunte D. Moore: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying conceals weapons

Da’Reuan J. Pennock: Carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Cory J. Nochta: Possession of LSD

Matthew Whittenberger: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Marteyna McMurdy: Possession of cocaine

Sal Joseph Thompson: Possession of LSD, aggravated possession of drugs

Eraina M. Fairchild: Illegal conveyance, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Teon Stennis: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Anthony L Dukes, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine

Eric N. Taylor: Receiving stolen property

Timothy Wetzl: Improperly discharging firearm at or into habitation with firearm specification, improperly handling firearm in motor vehicle, tampering with evidence

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.