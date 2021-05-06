Trumbull County indictments: May 5, 2021

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday:
Jamichael Anderson: Escape
Robert Travis, Jr.: Escape
Tre’Vaughn L. Walker: (Superseding indictment) Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, illegal conveyance, aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture
Joshua Cleland: Aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture, tampering with evidence, possession of drugs
Ka’Vaughndalyn S. Hall: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, petty theft, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs
Breeona J. Bishop: Two counts of felonious assault
Andrew W. Malachin: Two counts of rape
Ashley A. Chiochetti: Receiving stolen property
Stephanie Bock: (Superseding indictment) Attempted aggravated theft, tampering with records, unauthorized use of property, forgery
Joseph R. Hall: Tampering with evidence, possession of fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture, trafficking in fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture
Taylor M. Turner: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Robert L. Durst, Jr.: Possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence
Amy L. Brink: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Richard R. Nichols: Aggravated robbery
Mark O. Cowger: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of LSD
Cassandra Boyles: Identity Fraud, grand theft
Ranell L. Warren: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Steven A. Doan: Aggravated possession of drugs
Eddie M. Morgan III: Possession of cocaine
James T. Campbell: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine
Gene E. Sterling: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
Leanne E. Comstock: Aggravated possession of drugs
Derell Crawford: Receiving stolen property, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Tommy L. Couch, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs
Linda L. Huey: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, criminal damaging or endangering
Roland McClowskey: Two counts of violating protection order, domestic violence
Michael A. Brickner: Resisting arrest, assault on a police dog
Dustin L. Cunningham: Domestic violence, resisting arrest
Pierre M. Callion: Possession of cocaine
Justin Jones: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Keith Whitehead II: Illegal conveyance, possession of cocaine
Trinell N. Bennett, Jr.: Domestic violence, trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present
Timothy N. Thompson: Illegal conveyance, possession of fentanyl-related compound
Kari R. Davis: Aggravated possession of drugs
Joshua A. Pierce: Domestic violence
Bradley Lawrence: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin
Christal M. Frye: Grand theft of a motor vehicle, petty theft, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Jarrod R. Hobbs: Possession of cocaine
Ke Aunte D. Moore: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying conceals weapons
Da’Reuan J. Pennock: Carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Cory J. Nochta: Possession of LSD
Matthew Whittenberger: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Marteyna McMurdy: Possession of cocaine
Sal Joseph Thompson: Possession of LSD, aggravated possession of drugs
Eraina M. Fairchild: Illegal conveyance, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs
Teon Stennis: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Anthony L Dukes, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine
Eric N. Taylor: Receiving stolen property
Timothy Wetzl: Improperly discharging firearm at or into habitation with firearm specification, improperly handling firearm in motor vehicle, tampering with evidence
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.