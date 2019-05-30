Trumbull County Indictments: May 29, 2019

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on Wednesday:

Jeremy Allan Westfall: Possession of drugs

Dorian Scott Williamson: Two counts of having weapons while under disability, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound

Joseph Lee Myers: Murder, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, four counts of felonious assault, three counts of aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, assault

Eric J. Whetstone: Possession of heroin

Danielle A. Lawton: Possession of heroin

Melissa R. Flanigan-Stevens: Theft

Carolyn M. Wargo: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Cody Edward Elliott: Trafficking in drugs

Richard Lee Ballard, Jr.: Possession of cocaine, two counts of OVI

Nathaniel Austin, Jr.: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine

Cain A. MacGregor: Grand theft, attempted theft, possessing criminal tools

Brian Leland Furbee: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Tommy Lee Jackson: Possession of cocaine, possession of heroin

Michael Allen Freeman: Possession of cocaine

Roger K. St. Julian: Possession of cocaine

Gary Michael Wycoff, Jr.: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Quentin Shawn McKelvin: Possession of drugs

Jayson Jay Gromley: Felonious assault, domestic violence

Anthony Wayne Fortney: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Brandon Valentine: Two counts of gross sexual imposition

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.