Trumbull County Indictments: May 29, 2019

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on Wednesday:
Jeremy Allan Westfall: Possession of drugs
Dorian Scott Williamson: Two counts of having weapons while under disability, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound
Joseph Lee Myers: Murder, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, four counts of felonious assault, three counts of aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, assault
Eric J. Whetstone: Possession of heroin
Danielle A. Lawton: Possession of heroin
Melissa R. Flanigan-Stevens: Theft
Carolyn M. Wargo: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Cody Edward Elliott: Trafficking in drugs
Richard Lee Ballard, Jr.: Possession of cocaine, two counts of OVI
Nathaniel Austin, Jr.: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine
Cain A. MacGregor: Grand theft, attempted theft, possessing criminal tools
Brian Leland Furbee: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Tommy Lee Jackson: Possession of cocaine, possession of heroin
Michael Allen Freeman: Possession of cocaine
Roger K. St. Julian: Possession of cocaine
Gary Michael Wycoff, Jr.: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Quentin Shawn McKelvin: Possession of drugs
Jayson Jay Gromley: Felonious assault, domestic violence
Anthony Wayne Fortney: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Brandon Valentine: Two counts of gross sexual imposition
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.