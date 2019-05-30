Trumbull County Indictments: May 29, 2019

Breaking News
by: WKBN Staff

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on Wednesday:

Jeremy Allan Westfall: Possession of drugs

Dorian Scott Williamson: Two counts of having weapons while under disability, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound

Joseph Lee Myers: Murder, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, four counts of felonious assault, three counts of aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, assault

Eric J. Whetstone: Possession of heroin

Danielle A. Lawton: Possession of heroin

Melissa R. Flanigan-Stevens: Theft

Carolyn M. Wargo: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Cody Edward Elliott: Trafficking in drugs

Richard Lee Ballard, Jr.: Possession of cocaine, two counts of OVI

Nathaniel Austin, Jr.: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine

Cain A. MacGregor: Grand theft, attempted theft, possessing criminal tools

Brian Leland Furbee: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Tommy Lee Jackson: Possession of cocaine, possession of heroin

Michael Allen Freeman: Possession of cocaine

Roger K. St. Julian: Possession of cocaine

Gary Michael Wycoff, Jr.: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Quentin Shawn McKelvin: Possession of drugs

Jayson Jay Gromley: Felonious assault, domestic violence

Anthony Wayne Fortney: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Brandon Valentine: Two counts of gross sexual imposition

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

