Trumbull County indictments: May 19, 2021

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments Wednesday:

Charles E. Dennison, Jr.: Escape

Kristian A. Coons: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs

Michael S. Akins: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and OVI

Shanique Cunningham: Carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Jermaine F. Garry, Jr.: Felonious assault and domestic violence

Jonathan D. Tiberio: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons

Jean A. Hartzell: Possession of heroin

Christopher T. Ezzo: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, three counts of OVI and possession of a controlled substance analog

Noel Lee Evans: Domestic violence

Brian E. Strickland: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present

Rodney D. Gaskins: Assault on a peace officer

Sal J. Thompson: Possession of LSD

Jonathan B. Barshney: Carrying concealed weapons

Joshua T. Bye: Possession of cocaine

Brian White: Domestic violence

Emoni Haskins: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

John J. Welch: Possession of drugs

Joseph Mort: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Sheldon M. McCallum: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture specifications

James W. Bobbitt, III: Two counts of having weapons under disability

Ronald Butler: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Kaleb L. Jones: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture and possession of cocaine

Jonathan B. Bell: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Marreon L. Jackson: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons

Daniel S. Pigg: Aggravated possession of drugs

Richard T. Plant: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Nathaniel Ratliff: Importuning

Jason S. Mackie: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Justin M. O’Brien: Aggravated possession of drugs

Travis Gant: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Amari J. Fambro: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons and having weapons under disability

Christopher Wright: Five counts of gross sexual imposition

Dominic Martin: Aggravated robbery and felonious assault with firearm specifications and tampering with evidence

Crystal Gomez: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons

Shania N. Mechling: Carrying concealed weapons

Robert A. Arrowood: Aggravated possession of drugs

Matthew D. Stecki: Aggravated possession of drugs and OVI

Jonathan M. Williams: Domestic violence

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.