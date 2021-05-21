Trumbull County indictments: May 19, 2021

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments Wednesday:
Charles E. Dennison, Jr.: Escape
Kristian A. Coons: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs
Michael S. Akins: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and OVI
Shanique Cunningham: Carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Jermaine F. Garry, Jr.: Felonious assault and domestic violence
Jonathan D. Tiberio: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons
Jean A. Hartzell: Possession of heroin
Christopher T. Ezzo: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, three counts of OVI and possession of a controlled substance analog
Noel Lee Evans: Domestic violence
Brian E. Strickland: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present
Rodney D. Gaskins: Assault on a peace officer
Sal J. Thompson: Possession of LSD
Jonathan B. Barshney: Carrying concealed weapons
Joshua T. Bye: Possession of cocaine
Brian White: Domestic violence
Emoni Haskins: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs
John J. Welch: Possession of drugs
Joseph Mort: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Sheldon M. McCallum: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture specifications
James W. Bobbitt, III: Two counts of having weapons under disability
Ronald Butler: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Kaleb L. Jones: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture and possession of cocaine
Jonathan B. Bell: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Marreon L. Jackson: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons
Daniel S. Pigg: Aggravated possession of drugs
Richard T. Plant: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Nathaniel Ratliff: Importuning
Jason S. Mackie: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Justin M. O’Brien: Aggravated possession of drugs
Travis Gant: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Amari J. Fambro: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons and having weapons under disability
Christopher Wright: Five counts of gross sexual imposition
Dominic Martin: Aggravated robbery and felonious assault with firearm specifications and tampering with evidence
Crystal Gomez: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons
Shania N. Mechling: Carrying concealed weapons
Robert A. Arrowood: Aggravated possession of drugs
Matthew D. Stecki: Aggravated possession of drugs and OVI
Jonathan M. Williams: Domestic violence
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.