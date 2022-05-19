WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday:

Andrew T. Jordan: Escape

Rickey D. Roupe, Jr.: Escape

Brittany Sorvillo: Escape

Terry Tobin: Escape

Lisa A. Sicilian: Possession of cocaine

Jamie L. Vanmeter: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Jason E. Burns: Receiving stolen property, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons, having weapons while under disability and falsification

Tammy Young: Aggravated possession of drugs

Chardasha S. Magee: Possession of cocaine

Cruz B. Torres: Robbery

Timothy J. Crytzer: Aggravated possession of drugs

Daniel L. Hiles: Breaking and entering

Alexandria Kozak: Aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture

Kyson Fambro: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture and aggravated possession of drugs

Donavon H. Bunner: Aggravated possession of drugs

Richard M. Clay: Receiving stolen property

Ashley M. Bika: Felonious assault and domestic violence

Hope Ramsey: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture

Jason H. Bailes: Aggravated possession of drugs

Sharvez Gilmore: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, two counts of receiving stolen property and burglary

Aeriel L. Fuller: Endangering children

Gary W. Thompson: Grand theft of a motor vehicle

Eleanor E. Eckert: Two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Kyheem R. Underwood: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons

Joseph C. Gallo: Felonious assault, domestic violence and aggravated menacing

Jordan Palmerston-Peters: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present and assault

David J. Carter: Assault

Joanna McCane: Vandalism

Katina T. Weaver: Carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with forfeiture

Zachary Cavalcanti: Having weapons while under disability and carrying concealed weapons with forfeiture

Kyle T. Bryan: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, unauthorized use of a vehicle, receiving stolen property and obstructing official business

Madison A. Trokanski: Aggravated possession of drugs

William R. Duncan: Having weapons while under disability and carrying concealed weapons with forfeiture

Kendrick O. Smith: Aggravated possession of drugs

Jackie L. Clark, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs

Stanley E. Redd, Jr.: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture and possession of cocaine with forfeiture

Emily Shelko: Aggravated possession of drugs

Chad D. Hill: Possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and OVI

Jaquan P. Isom: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability and carrying concealed weapons

Skyler T. Steinhelfer: Aggravated possession of drugs

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.