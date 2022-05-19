WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday:
Andrew T. Jordan: Escape
Rickey D. Roupe, Jr.: Escape
Brittany Sorvillo: Escape
Terry Tobin: Escape
Lisa A. Sicilian: Possession of cocaine
Jamie L. Vanmeter: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Jason E. Burns: Receiving stolen property, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons, having weapons while under disability and falsification
Tammy Young: Aggravated possession of drugs
Chardasha S. Magee: Possession of cocaine
Cruz B. Torres: Robbery
Timothy J. Crytzer: Aggravated possession of drugs
Daniel L. Hiles: Breaking and entering
Alexandria Kozak: Aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture
Kyson Fambro: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture and aggravated possession of drugs
Donavon H. Bunner: Aggravated possession of drugs
Richard M. Clay: Receiving stolen property
Ashley M. Bika: Felonious assault and domestic violence
Hope Ramsey: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture
Jason H. Bailes: Aggravated possession of drugs
Sharvez Gilmore: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, two counts of receiving stolen property and burglary
Aeriel L. Fuller: Endangering children
Gary W. Thompson: Grand theft of a motor vehicle
Eleanor E. Eckert: Two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Kyheem R. Underwood: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons
Joseph C. Gallo: Felonious assault, domestic violence and aggravated menacing
Jordan Palmerston-Peters: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present and assault
David J. Carter: Assault
Joanna McCane: Vandalism
Katina T. Weaver: Carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with forfeiture
Zachary Cavalcanti: Having weapons while under disability and carrying concealed weapons with forfeiture
Kyle T. Bryan: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, unauthorized use of a vehicle, receiving stolen property and obstructing official business
Madison A. Trokanski: Aggravated possession of drugs
William R. Duncan: Having weapons while under disability and carrying concealed weapons with forfeiture
Kendrick O. Smith: Aggravated possession of drugs
Jackie L. Clark, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs
Stanley E. Redd, Jr.: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound with forfeiture and possession of cocaine with forfeiture
Emily Shelko: Aggravated possession of drugs
Chad D. Hill: Possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and OVI
Jaquan P. Isom: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability and carrying concealed weapons
Skyler T. Steinhelfer: Aggravated possession of drugs
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.