Trumbull County indictments: March 5, 2020

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:

Adonis Gantt: Escape

Jason E. Dibell: Escape

Deon Glenn: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution

Michael T. Louthian: Possession of cocaine and heroin

Damarrea Harris: Possession of cocaine

Daniel Parker: Two counts of rape, three counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving and minor and tampering with evidence

Candis Wynn: Three counts of rape, gross sexual imposition, six counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance

Arbie Deshawn Murray: Two counts of possession of drugs

James L. Karr: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs

Juchard Anthony Duncan: Domestic violence, two counts of aggravated burglary, having weapons while under disability and three counts of child endangering

Eric N. Simko: Possession of heroin and cocaine

Desiree A. Devine: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Katelyn E. Kornack: Theft

Marvis Eddie Campbell: Two counts of receiving stolen property

Travis George Davis: Grand theft and theft from a person in a protected class

Robert Thomas Courtney: Possession of cocaine

Jared R. Jones: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Quindaz Varion Stubbs: Possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence

Daniel E. Dicks: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Raymond Richard Dodd: Receiving stolen property

Quinn Elden Dicks: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

James Edward Clay, Jr.: Escape and receiving stolen property

Kimberly Ann Roach: Tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs

Frank J. Brooks, Jr.: Possession of cocaine

Rosslyn M. Bowling: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Andrew Antonio Davis: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Christina H. O’Toole: Possession of heroin

Daniel Booker Burch: Having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Paul A. Francois: Aggravated possession of drugs with a forfeiture specification and two counts of OVI

Timothy James Lambert: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police office

Jeffrey O. Reesman, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs

Kevin L. Rigg, II: Domestic violence, abduction and having weapons while under disability

Derrick L. Talley, Jr.: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of heroin

Timothy James Lambert: Possession of cocaine

Sigmund Allen Rozier: Possession of cocaine

George E. Nicholson, Jr.: Possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Courtney Paige Wilson: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Timothy John Sheldon: Possession of cocaine

Michael Louis Molina: Domestic violence

Michael Joseph Barry: Breaking and entering

Alexander M. Brown: Aggravated possession of drugs

Christian M. Tatum: Possession of cocaine

Steven F. Pounds: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine

Ezara Shine, Jr.: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution and possession of cocaine

Nathen James Butch: Two counts of domestic violence and felonious assault

Jonathon Lee Delgenio: Possession of cocaine

Jason Emanuel Mechling: Possession of cocaine and heroin

Romon Roderick Jones, Jr.: Two counts of aggravated robbery with firearm specifications and having weapons while under disability

Ta’Gerald Jessie Dewitt Lofton: Tampering with evidence, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons

Justin Shane Riley: Carrying concealed weapons, receiving stolen property and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Andrew Timothy Wibert: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Justin Carl Reese: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Andrew L. Fertig, Jr.: Theft from a person in a protected class

Heather Rae Satterlee: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering children

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.