Trumbull County indictments: March 5, 2020

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:
Adonis Gantt: Escape
Jason E. Dibell: Escape
Deon Glenn: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution
Michael T. Louthian: Possession of cocaine and heroin
Damarrea Harris: Possession of cocaine
Daniel Parker: Two counts of rape, three counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving and minor and tampering with evidence
Candis Wynn: Three counts of rape, gross sexual imposition, six counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance
Arbie Deshawn Murray: Two counts of possession of drugs
James L. Karr: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs
Juchard Anthony Duncan: Domestic violence, two counts of aggravated burglary, having weapons while under disability and three counts of child endangering
Eric N. Simko: Possession of heroin and cocaine
Desiree A. Devine: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Katelyn E. Kornack: Theft
Marvis Eddie Campbell: Two counts of receiving stolen property
Travis George Davis: Grand theft and theft from a person in a protected class
Robert Thomas Courtney: Possession of cocaine
Jared R. Jones: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Quindaz Varion Stubbs: Possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence
Daniel E. Dicks: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Raymond Richard Dodd: Receiving stolen property
Quinn Elden Dicks: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
James Edward Clay, Jr.: Escape and receiving stolen property
Kimberly Ann Roach: Tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs
Frank J. Brooks, Jr.: Possession of cocaine
Rosslyn M. Bowling: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Andrew Antonio Davis: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Christina H. O’Toole: Possession of heroin
Daniel Booker Burch: Having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Paul A. Francois: Aggravated possession of drugs with a forfeiture specification and two counts of OVI
Timothy James Lambert: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police office
Jeffrey O. Reesman, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs
Kevin L. Rigg, II: Domestic violence, abduction and having weapons while under disability
Derrick L. Talley, Jr.: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of heroin
Timothy James Lambert: Possession of cocaine
Sigmund Allen Rozier: Possession of cocaine
George E. Nicholson, Jr.: Possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Courtney Paige Wilson: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Timothy John Sheldon: Possession of cocaine
Michael Louis Molina: Domestic violence
Michael Joseph Barry: Breaking and entering
Alexander M. Brown: Aggravated possession of drugs
Christian M. Tatum: Possession of cocaine
Steven F. Pounds: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine
Ezara Shine, Jr.: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution and possession of cocaine
Nathen James Butch: Two counts of domestic violence and felonious assault
Jonathon Lee Delgenio: Possession of cocaine
Jason Emanuel Mechling: Possession of cocaine and heroin
Romon Roderick Jones, Jr.: Two counts of aggravated robbery with firearm specifications and having weapons while under disability
Ta’Gerald Jessie Dewitt Lofton: Tampering with evidence, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons
Justin Shane Riley: Carrying concealed weapons, receiving stolen property and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Andrew Timothy Wibert: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Justin Carl Reese: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Andrew L. Fertig, Jr.: Theft from a person in a protected class
Heather Rae Satterlee: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering children
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.