Trumbull County indictments: March 31, 2021

(WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on Wednesday:
David G. Blosser, III: Falsification
Chrishelle Gruber: Illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits and telecommunications fraud
Ramona Jackson: Illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits
Ashley Koren: Illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits and telecommunications fraud
Brianna S. Winkler: Passing bad checks
Ryan R. Repko: (Superseding indictment) Illegal conveyance of weapons of prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility, theft, petty theft, two counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of possession of drugs and falsification
Corey L. Davis: Receiving stolen property
Bobby Covington: Assault on a peace officer, possession of cocaine and resisting arrest
Jonathan M. Perez: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Joshua A. Davis: Robbery
Joshua M. Wix: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Jason S. Ost: Theft from a person in a protected class and criminal trespass
Marcus J. Bradshaw, Sr.: Aggravated possession of drugs
Nina M. Sapp: Possession of cocaine
Matthew T. Rudolph: Receiving stolen property, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of LSD
Daniel S. Pigg: Aggravated possession of drugs
Kody S. McClung: Possession of cocaine
Brian A. Guy: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons
Justin T. Hall: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons and tampering with evidence
Calvin B. Brown: Aggravated possession of drugs
Jonathan M. Trepp: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Russell T. Kost: Possession of cocaine, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Kevin L. Fey: Aggravated possession of drugs and tampering with evidence
Quentin N. Reese: Tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine
Richard W. McAllise: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Richard K. Racz: Possession of cocaine
Joshua T. Leach: Possession of cocaine
Dustin M. Letourneau: Illegal conveyance of weapons onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and aggravated possession of drugs
Derrick J. Poling: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine (two cases with the same charges)
Nathaniel B. Knepper: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Alexander J. Rodd: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs
Gary M. Cowell: Aggravated possession of drugs
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.