Trumbull County indictments: March 31, 2021

(WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on Wednesday:

David G. Blosser, III: Falsification

Chrishelle Gruber: Illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits and telecommunications fraud

Ramona Jackson: Illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits

Ashley Koren: Illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits and telecommunications fraud

Brianna S. Winkler: Passing bad checks

Ryan R. Repko: (Superseding indictment) Illegal conveyance of weapons of prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility, theft, petty theft, two counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of possession of drugs and falsification

Corey L. Davis: Receiving stolen property

Bobby Covington: Assault on a peace officer, possession of cocaine and resisting arrest

Jonathan M. Perez: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Joshua A. Davis: Robbery

Joshua M. Wix: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Jason S. Ost: Theft from a person in a protected class and criminal trespass

Marcus J. Bradshaw, Sr.: Aggravated possession of drugs

Nina M. Sapp: Possession of cocaine

Matthew T. Rudolph: Receiving stolen property, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of LSD

Daniel S. Pigg: Aggravated possession of drugs

Kody S. McClung: Possession of cocaine

Brian A. Guy: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons

Justin T. Hall: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons and tampering with evidence

Calvin B. Brown: Aggravated possession of drugs

Jonathan M. Trepp: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Russell T. Kost: Possession of cocaine, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Kevin L. Fey: Aggravated possession of drugs and tampering with evidence

Quentin N. Reese: Tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine

Richard W. McAllise: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Richard K. Racz: Possession of cocaine

Joshua T. Leach: Possession of cocaine

Dustin M. Letourneau: Illegal conveyance of weapons onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and aggravated possession of drugs

Derrick J. Poling: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine (two cases with the same charges)

Nathaniel B. Knepper: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Alexander J. Rodd: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs

Gary M. Cowell: Aggravated possession of drugs

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.