WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments this week:

Roderick Brantley: Vandalism and criminal damaging

Annette M Grazier: Aggravated possession of drugs

Victor M. Caez: Trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine, both with forfeiture

Monica L. Smith: Receiving stolen property

Lawrence A. Defabrizio, III: Possession of cocaine

Dennis M. Durrett, Jr.: Failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer

Anietra L. Frost: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs

Paul M. Boggs: Felonious assault and domestic violence

Dwight W. Prowitt: OVI

Jumal E. Rowe: Having weapons while under disability, illegal firearm in liquor permit premises and carrying a concealed weapon

Mark E. Long: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Brandon Kniceley: Periodic verification of current address

Devron L. James: Aggravated menacing

George Washko, II: Possession of cocaine

Marquis Gary: Two counts of robbery

Jarquis Threats: Carrying a concealed weapon with forfeiture

Teauno D. Smith: Aggravated possession of drugs

Christopher L. Underwood: Possession of fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine

Tydale R. Traylor: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of fentanyl-related compound

Clayton T. Carpenter: Two counts of domestic violence, assault, resisting arrest and three counts of menacing

Todd M. Peterman: Burglary

Eleanor E. Eckert: Burglary

Michael R. Watson: Two counts of domestic violence, endangering children, telecommunications harassment, aggravating menacing and falsification

Shayla P. Demar: Possession of fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine

Adam J. Brooks: Seven counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance

Jay-Quan D. Curry: Carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Moesha Parks (Moesha Ownes): Two counts of robbery, aggravated possession of drugs and tampering with evidence

Robert D. Gore: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Rodney S. Foster: Aggravated possession of drugs

Heather Nemitz: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Zulekha Williamson: Felonious assault

Tyler Tomlin: Domestic violence

Ryan T. Higgins: Grand theft

Timothy J. Lambert: Theft

George D. Gunther, Sr.: Three counts each of receiving stolen property, passing checks and petty theft

Rebecca K. Martinez-Reed: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Chad G. Decost: Possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound and possession of heroin

Tre-Vaughn L. Walker: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Matthew Zaller: Three counts of carrying concealed weapons and two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Carey Antonio: Assault

Drevaun M. McCoy Atwood: Resisting arrest and two counts of aggravated menacing

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.