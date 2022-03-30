WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments this week:
Roderick Brantley: Vandalism and criminal damaging
Annette M Grazier: Aggravated possession of drugs
Victor M. Caez: Trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine, both with forfeiture
Monica L. Smith: Receiving stolen property
Lawrence A. Defabrizio, III: Possession of cocaine
Dennis M. Durrett, Jr.: Failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer
Anietra L. Frost: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs
Paul M. Boggs: Felonious assault and domestic violence
Dwight W. Prowitt: OVI
Jumal E. Rowe: Having weapons while under disability, illegal firearm in liquor permit premises and carrying a concealed weapon
Mark E. Long: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Brandon Kniceley: Periodic verification of current address
Devron L. James: Aggravated menacing
George Washko, II: Possession of cocaine
Marquis Gary: Two counts of robbery
Jarquis Threats: Carrying a concealed weapon with forfeiture
Teauno D. Smith: Aggravated possession of drugs
Christopher L. Underwood: Possession of fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine
Tydale R. Traylor: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of fentanyl-related compound
Clayton T. Carpenter: Two counts of domestic violence, assault, resisting arrest and three counts of menacing
Todd M. Peterman: Burglary
Eleanor E. Eckert: Burglary
Michael R. Watson: Two counts of domestic violence, endangering children, telecommunications harassment, aggravating menacing and falsification
Shayla P. Demar: Possession of fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine
Adam J. Brooks: Seven counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance
Jay-Quan D. Curry: Carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Moesha Parks (Moesha Ownes): Two counts of robbery, aggravated possession of drugs and tampering with evidence
Robert D. Gore: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Rodney S. Foster: Aggravated possession of drugs
Heather Nemitz: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Zulekha Williamson: Felonious assault
Tyler Tomlin: Domestic violence
Ryan T. Higgins: Grand theft
Timothy J. Lambert: Theft
George D. Gunther, Sr.: Three counts each of receiving stolen property, passing checks and petty theft
Rebecca K. Martinez-Reed: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Chad G. Decost: Possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound and possession of heroin
Tre-Vaughn L. Walker: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Matthew Zaller: Three counts of carrying concealed weapons and two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Carey Antonio: Assault
Drevaun M. McCoy Atwood: Resisting arrest and two counts of aggravated menacing
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.