Trumbull County indictments: March 3, 2021

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on Wednesday:
Daniel J. Bosak: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of LSD
Sean M. Allen: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine
Christopher L. Foster: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Jacob A. Taylor: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Phillip J. Sharpe: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Montez Williams: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Timothy Johnson: Tampering with evidence, illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified government facility, possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs
Dakota Phillips: Aggravated burglary, kidnapping
Michael G. Tedrick: Driving under suspension
Stephanie M. Miller: Trafficking in cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs
Raymond J. D’Annunzio: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs
Asher C. Lewis: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Kearney West: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Jamie S. Schmitt: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of criminal tools
Kevin J. Bartell: Aggravated possession of drugs
Albert J. Stefek: Aggravated menacing, aggravated trespass, criminal mischief
Sara Ann Baryak: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound
Chelsey L. Hinkle: Criminal trespass
John A. Frost: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Cody A. Chambers: Theft
Samantha A. Beatty: Theft
Jason C. Wilson: Possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound
Anthony W. Reighard: Criminal trespass
Steven Heckman: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs
Kylee Rae Ann Ginnicks: Aggravated burglary, robbery, kidnapping
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.