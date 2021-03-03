Trumbull County indictments: March 3, 2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gavel, Legal, Law, Court Generic

Credit: Witthaya Prasongsin/Moment/Getty Images

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on Wednesday:

Daniel J. Bosak: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of LSD

Sean M. Allen: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine

Christopher L. Foster: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Jacob A. Taylor: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Phillip J. Sharpe: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Montez Williams: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Timothy Johnson: Tampering with evidence, illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified government facility, possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs

Dakota Phillips: Aggravated burglary, kidnapping

Michael G. Tedrick: Driving under suspension

Stephanie M. Miller: Trafficking in cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs

Raymond J. D’Annunzio: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs

Asher C. Lewis: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Kearney West: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Jamie S. Schmitt: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of criminal tools

Kevin J. Bartell: Aggravated possession of drugs

Albert J. Stefek: Aggravated menacing, aggravated trespass, criminal mischief

Sara Ann Baryak: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound

Chelsey L. Hinkle: Criminal trespass

John A. Frost: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Cody A. Chambers: Theft

Samantha A. Beatty: Theft

Jason C. Wilson: Possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound

Anthony W. Reighard: Criminal trespass

Steven Heckman: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs

Kylee Rae Ann Ginnicks: Aggravated burglary, robbery, kidnapping

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com