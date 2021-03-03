Trumbull County indictments: March 3, 2021

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on Wednesday:

Daniel J. Bosak: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of LSD

Sean M. Allen: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine

Christopher L. Foster: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Jacob A. Taylor: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Phillip J. Sharpe: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Montez Williams: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Timothy Johnson: Tampering with evidence, illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified government facility, possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs

Dakota Phillips: Aggravated burglary, kidnapping

Michael G. Tedrick: Driving under suspension

Stephanie M. Miller: Trafficking in cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs

Raymond J. D’Annunzio: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs

Asher C. Lewis: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Kearney West: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Jamie S. Schmitt: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of criminal tools

Kevin J. Bartell: Aggravated possession of drugs

Albert J. Stefek: Aggravated menacing, aggravated trespass, criminal mischief

Sara Ann Baryak: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound

Chelsey L. Hinkle: Criminal trespass

John A. Frost: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Cody A. Chambers: Theft

Samantha A. Beatty: Theft

Jason C. Wilson: Possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound

Anthony W. Reighard: Criminal trespass

Steven Heckman: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs

Kylee Rae Ann Ginnicks: Aggravated burglary, robbery, kidnapping

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.