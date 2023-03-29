WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday:
Teauno D. Smith: Escape
Jeremy Williams: Two counts of having weapons while under disability with forfeiture and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Jerry L. Lough: Two counts of aggravated arson, menacing by stalking and vandalism
Luis B. Tellez: Assault and resisting arrest
Dillan L. Howard: Aggravated possession of drugs
Paula Bates: Possession of cocaine
Gerald R. Brown: Two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Justin M. Mullane: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs
Timothy Kennedy: Aggravated burglary with a firearm specification, grand theft of a firearm, aggravated menacing and criminal damaging or endangering
Timothy A. Lester: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Michael C. Williams: Burglary, two counts of menacing by stalking and violating a protection order
David C. Holliday: Domestic violence
Joshua D. Wilt: Forgery and grand theft
Brent M. Wright: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture
Cody A. Chambers: Possession of fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine
Tiffany A. Knepper: Two counts of receiving stolen property and two counts of forgery
Marquise D. Jordan: Possession of cocaine and three counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Tyler A. Whitacre: Theft
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.