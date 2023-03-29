WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday:

Teauno D. Smith: Escape

Jeremy Williams: Two counts of having weapons while under disability with forfeiture and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Jerry L. Lough: Two counts of aggravated arson, menacing by stalking and vandalism

Luis B. Tellez: Assault and resisting arrest

Dillan L. Howard: Aggravated possession of drugs

Paula Bates: Possession of cocaine

Gerald R. Brown: Two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Justin M. Mullane: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs

Timothy Kennedy: Aggravated burglary with a firearm specification, grand theft of a firearm, aggravated menacing and criminal damaging or endangering

Timothy A. Lester: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Michael C. Williams: Burglary, two counts of menacing by stalking and violating a protection order

David C. Holliday: Domestic violence

Joshua D. Wilt: Forgery and grand theft

Brent M. Wright: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture

Cody A. Chambers: Possession of fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine

Tiffany A. Knepper: Two counts of receiving stolen property and two counts of forgery

Marquise D. Jordan: Possession of cocaine and three counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Tyler A. Whitacre: Theft

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.