WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments this week:
Troy J. Carson: Escape
Adam L. Robinson: Escape
Brad L. Miller (superseding indictment): Having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, receiving stolen property, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and three counts of possession of drugs
Mersades N. Moats: Four counts of felonious assault
Jesse R. Fletcher: Aggravated possession of drugs
Philip D. Honzu: Failure to stop after an accident and tampering with evidence
Mitchell S. Crisafulli: Corrupting another with drugs and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound
Marcus A. Washington: Two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and attempted interference with custody
Christina B. Oller: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons
Dennis L. Wilson, Jr.: Carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Steven C. Walendzik: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs
Leslie J. Tate, Jr.: Possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, petty theft, possessing criminal tools, vandalism and breaking and entering
Amos Mushatt, Jr.: Receiving stolen property
Archie R. James: Felonious assault
Derrick Moore: Three counts of assault, three counts of aggravated menacing, vandalism, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and criminal damaging or endangering
Stephanie A. Lawyer: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, theft and grand theft
Franklin T. Plotts: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Raymond H. Rihel: Possession of cocaine
Dustin L. Moyer: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present
Adrian Paneto: Carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability with forfeiture
Andrew L. Bennett: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Davis M. Haak: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Gregg W. White: Possession of cocaine
Ronald R. Butler: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture and possession of drugs
Demonte D. Atkins: Carrying concealed weapons
Robert Travis, III: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Montez Williams: Two counts of possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of heroin
Isiah J. Krzyston: Three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles
Don’Jeane S. Love: Aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments
Shyann Hall: Possession of drugs
Sterling A. Fant: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs
Jeffrey R. Burke: Misuse of credit cards and theft
Dylan A. Bever: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Ivan J. Mach: Two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles
Anthony M. Cales: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, theft and grand theft
Penny J. Koballa: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, theft and grand theft
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.