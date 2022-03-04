WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments this week:

Troy J. Carson: Escape

Adam L. Robinson: Escape

Brad L. Miller (superseding indictment): Having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, receiving stolen property, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and three counts of possession of drugs

Mersades N. Moats: Four counts of felonious assault

Jesse R. Fletcher: Aggravated possession of drugs

Philip D. Honzu: Failure to stop after an accident and tampering with evidence

Mitchell S. Crisafulli: Corrupting another with drugs and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound

Marcus A. Washington: Two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and attempted interference with custody

Christina B. Oller: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons

Dennis L. Wilson, Jr.: Carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Steven C. Walendzik: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs

Leslie J. Tate, Jr.: Possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, petty theft, possessing criminal tools, vandalism and breaking and entering

Amos Mushatt, Jr.: Receiving stolen property

Archie R. James: Felonious assault

Derrick Moore: Three counts of assault, three counts of aggravated menacing, vandalism, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and criminal damaging or endangering

Stephanie A. Lawyer: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, theft and grand theft

Franklin T. Plotts: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Raymond H. Rihel: Possession of cocaine

Dustin L. Moyer: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present

Adrian Paneto: Carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability with forfeiture

Andrew L. Bennett: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Davis M. Haak: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Gregg W. White: Possession of cocaine

Ronald R. Butler: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture and possession of drugs

Demonte D. Atkins: Carrying concealed weapons

Robert Travis, III: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Montez Williams: Two counts of possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of heroin

Isiah J. Krzyston: Three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

Don’Jeane S. Love: Aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments

Shyann Hall: Possession of drugs

Sterling A. Fant: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Jeffrey R. Burke: Misuse of credit cards and theft

Dylan A. Bever: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Ivan J. Mach: Two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

Anthony M. Cales: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, theft and grand theft

Penny J. Koballa: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, theft and grand theft

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.