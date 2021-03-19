Trumbull County indictments: March 17, 2021

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on Wednesday:
Stephanie Bock: Attempted aggravated theft, tampering with records and unauthorized use of property, computer, cable or telecommunications property or services
Adonis A. Gantt: Escape
Ronald Kendra: Four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and seven counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor
Angela McKinnon: Two counts of illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits
Alexandria Rhine: Illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits
Nicholas Gilmore (superseding indictment): Three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of criminal tools
Marlan D. Williams: Tampering with evidence, possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and resisting arrest
Joseph E. Petrilla: Possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of heroin
Ryan R. Repko: Illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, theft, two counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of possession of drugs, petty theft and falsification
Robert L. Durst: Domestic violence
Ardae R. Bush: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability
Hope L. Mogg: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Nicklas E. Trkula: Two counts of felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Alvin D. Mercer: Aggravated possession of drugs
Brian D. Lauderman: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine
Michael R. Joll: Failure to verify current address
Marques L. White: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Jayshawn T. Sutton: Theft
Austin-Jay Michael Mott: Three counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, three counts of trafficking in drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Joseph Allen Hice, Sr.: Two counts of domestic violence
Travis G. Gant: Two counts of domestic violence
Darius A. Blackwell: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Glenn Rogers: Failure to periodically verify current address
Reuben Johnson: Having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Daniel B. Burch: Possession of cocaine and illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility
Justin P. Saban: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Jonathan Owens: Four counts of felonious assault
Daniel J. Prince: Aggravated possession of drugs and two counts of possession of drugs
Shianne R. Davis: Possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
James T. Verity: Possession of cocaine
Marcus Bradshaw, Sr.: Three counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Rhiannon Namish: Aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments