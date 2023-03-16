WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday:
Drequan Abdullah: Harassment with a bodily substance
Xavier Fuller: Assault
Travis Haynes: Assault
Kenyata Zapata: Two counts of assault
Joshua Vigorito (superseding indictment): Six counts of counterfeiting
Damone L. Alexander: Having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property and carrying concealed weapons
Donyea M. Stubbs: Having weapons while under disability
Otis W. Arnold: Disseminating matter harmful to juveniles
Crissy L. Wortman: Aggravated possession of drugs
Sherriann Odem: Two counts of harassment with a bodily substance and three counts of assault
Michelle Perry: Assault
Brian A. Bower: Escape and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Zalyn Bess: Three counts of assault
Jacob R. Robinson: Aggravated possession of drugs
Mitchell A. King: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Angel M. Kelley: Theft
Brandon M. Perry: Aggravated possession of drugs
Anthony D. Wilson: Harassment with a bodily substance
Michael A. Washko: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Philip M. Manfredi: Two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.