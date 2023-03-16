WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday:

Drequan Abdullah: Harassment with a bodily substance

Xavier Fuller: Assault

Travis Haynes: Assault

Kenyata Zapata: Two counts of assault

Joshua Vigorito (superseding indictment): Six counts of counterfeiting

Damone L. Alexander: Having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property and carrying concealed weapons

Donyea M. Stubbs: Having weapons while under disability

Otis W. Arnold: Disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

Crissy L. Wortman: Aggravated possession of drugs

Sherriann Odem: Two counts of harassment with a bodily substance and three counts of assault

Michelle Perry: Assault

Brian A. Bower: Escape and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Zalyn Bess: Three counts of assault

Jacob R. Robinson: Aggravated possession of drugs

Mitchell A. King: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Angel M. Kelley: Theft

Brandon M. Perry: Aggravated possession of drugs

Anthony D. Wilson: Harassment with a bodily substance

Michael A. Washko: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Philip M. Manfredi: Two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.