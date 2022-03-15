WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments this week:

Kevin J. Baritell: Escape

LeKeith Brooks: Having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine with forfeiture

Brandon M. Welz: Escape

Leo G. Brown, Jr.: Receiving stolen property and two counts of violating a protection order

Savion Woodall: (Superseding indictment) Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and possessing criminal tools

Norie A. Holley: Aggravated possession of drugs

Marquell L. Armour: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Cameron D. Tillis: Having weapons while under disability and possession of cocaine with forfeiture

Garry L. Hennessey: Grand theft

Jamar A. Hill: Possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Naem Shihadeh: Aggravated possession of drugs

Cleveland Pope, III: Disrupting public services

Darnell T. Hines, Jr.: Tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs

Brian Lee Wills: Domestic violence and violating a protection order

Scott M. Mosier: Two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business

Meagen M. Deitz: Possession of cocaine

Chandler E. May: Felonious assault, domestic violence and endangering children

Roger E. Strawser, Jr.: Five counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and two counts of voyeurism

Jayden M. Robbins: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Kenneth J. Rowles: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability

Austin C. Chace: Receiving stolen property

Bruce B. Vonbergen: Possession of cocaine

Mathew M. Miller: Theft and receiving stolen property

Reginald V. Wells, II: Two counts of domestic violence

Ronald L. Boring: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons with forfeiture

Summer R. Pridemore, aka Summur R. Pridemore: Theft

Mason T. Squibbs: Two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor

Jeff D. Fox: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Karl D. Sena: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, domestic violence and escape

Shirley J. Thornsberry: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine and harassment with a bodily substance

Jordan T. Massey: Identity fraud from a person in a protected class and identity fraud

Jamey L. Stamper, Sr.: Two counts of having weapons while under disability

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.