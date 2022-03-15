WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments this week:
Kevin J. Baritell: Escape
LeKeith Brooks: Having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine with forfeiture
Brandon M. Welz: Escape
Leo G. Brown, Jr.: Receiving stolen property and two counts of violating a protection order
Savion Woodall: (Superseding indictment) Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and possessing criminal tools
Norie A. Holley: Aggravated possession of drugs
Marquell L. Armour: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Cameron D. Tillis: Having weapons while under disability and possession of cocaine with forfeiture
Garry L. Hennessey: Grand theft
Jamar A. Hill: Possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Naem Shihadeh: Aggravated possession of drugs
Cleveland Pope, III: Disrupting public services
Darnell T. Hines, Jr.: Tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs
Brian Lee Wills: Domestic violence and violating a protection order
Scott M. Mosier: Two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business
Meagen M. Deitz: Possession of cocaine
Chandler E. May: Felonious assault, domestic violence and endangering children
Roger E. Strawser, Jr.: Five counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and two counts of voyeurism
Jayden M. Robbins: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Kenneth J. Rowles: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability
Austin C. Chace: Receiving stolen property
Bruce B. Vonbergen: Possession of cocaine
Mathew M. Miller: Theft and receiving stolen property
Reginald V. Wells, II: Two counts of domestic violence
Ronald L. Boring: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons with forfeiture
Summer R. Pridemore, aka Summur R. Pridemore: Theft
Mason T. Squibbs: Two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor
Jeff D. Fox: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Karl D. Sena: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, domestic violence and escape
Shirley J. Thornsberry: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine and harassment with a bodily substance
Jordan T. Massey: Identity fraud from a person in a protected class and identity fraud
Jamey L. Stamper, Sr.: Two counts of having weapons while under disability
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.