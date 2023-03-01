WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday:

Brian R. Vanderhorst: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine

Jonah R. Cole: Assault

Raymond E. Bittinger, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability and carrying concealed weapons with forfeiture specifications

Donald L. Hall: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Linsey M. Bosley: Possession of cocaine

Joseph B. Miller: Aggravated possession of drugs

Taj Ashley Albert: Possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Eric T. Olejnik: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Elijah E. Cofield: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs

James W. Johnson: Having weapons while under disability and two counts of receiving stolen property

Josephine M. Steele: Two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Jessica R. Rabich: Aggravated possession of drugs

Aniya M. Bunch: Burglary and two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle

Bruce A. Oliver: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Ademilson J. Smith: Aggravated possession of drugs

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.