Trumbull County indictments: June 3, 2021

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments Thursday:
Christopher R. Cronin: Aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility and aggravated trafficking in drugs
Kevin L. McCoy, Jr.: (Superseding indictment) Aggravated burglary, felonious assault, domestic violence and violation a protection order
Dominic F. Felleti: Possession of drugs with forfeiture
Javon Bell: Carrying a concealed weapon
Jaymes E. Gaddis: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture
Nicole L. Mills: Possession of cocaine
Jamon T. Bates: Carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Terrence A. Douglas: Carrying concealed weapons, receiving stolen property and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Lisa Dawson: Possession of cocaine
Marquris Redd: Theft, two counts of petty theft, possession of criminal tools and criminal damaging or endangering
Mick D. Robinson: Aggravated burglary and felonious assault
Russell Rosier: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Kevin J. Summers: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Dallas A. Pal: Periodic verification of current address
Christopher L. Eskew: Trafficking in drugs and possession of marijuana
David J. Kennedy: Two counts of rape
Teresa M. Rouse: Theft from a person in a protected class
Eugene F. Gearin: Aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing drug abuse instruments
Cody D. Wesley: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address
Darreion D. Owens: Possession of cocaine
Chelsey L. Hinkle: Aggravated possession of drugs
Steven J. Smith: Aggravated possession of drugs
Jessica R. Davis: Breaking and entering
Deshawn Pruitt: Possession of cocaine
Joseph M. Lewis: Breaking and entering
Andrew McCourt: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, two counts of possession of drugs and breaking and entering
Lauren Perry: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Michael A. Young, Jr.: Receiving stolen property
Steven N. Wilson: Robbery and felonious assault
Jose A. Delgado: Robbery and assault
Elijah D. Peters: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of gross sexual imposition, three counts of rape and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles
Aaron E. Jackson: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.