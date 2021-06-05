Trumbull County indictments: June 3, 2021

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments Thursday:

Christopher R. Cronin: Aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility and aggravated trafficking in drugs

Kevin L. McCoy, Jr.: (Superseding indictment) Aggravated burglary, felonious assault, domestic violence and violation a protection order

Dominic F. Felleti: Possession of drugs with forfeiture

Javon Bell: Carrying a concealed weapon

Jaymes E. Gaddis: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture

Nicole L. Mills: Possession of cocaine

Jamon T. Bates: Carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Terrence A. Douglas: Carrying concealed weapons, receiving stolen property and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Lisa Dawson: Possession of cocaine

Marquris Redd: Theft, two counts of petty theft, possession of criminal tools and criminal damaging or endangering

Mick D. Robinson: Aggravated burglary and felonious assault

Russell Rosier: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Kevin J. Summers: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Dallas A. Pal: Periodic verification of current address

Christopher L. Eskew: Trafficking in drugs and possession of marijuana

David J. Kennedy: Two counts of rape

Teresa M. Rouse: Theft from a person in a protected class

Eugene F. Gearin: Aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing drug abuse instruments

Cody D. Wesley: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Darreion D. Owens: Possession of cocaine

Chelsey L. Hinkle: Aggravated possession of drugs

Steven J. Smith: Aggravated possession of drugs

Jessica R. Davis: Breaking and entering

Deshawn Pruitt: Possession of cocaine

Joseph M. Lewis: Breaking and entering

Andrew McCourt: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, two counts of possession of drugs and breaking and entering

Lauren Perry: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Michael A. Young, Jr.: Receiving stolen property

Steven N. Wilson: Robbery and felonious assault

Jose A. Delgado: Robbery and assault

Elijah D. Peters: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of gross sexual imposition, three counts of rape and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

Aaron E. Jackson: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.