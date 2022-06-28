WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Tuesday:

Jack D. Humenik, Jr.: Three counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine

Talayshah S. Harris: Seven counts of sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Edthaniel Tarver: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons and aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture

Amy R. Corll: Aggravated possession of drugs

Mark C. Williams: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Andre L. Roberts: Aggravated possession of drugs

Casey J. Kammer: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Kassy L. Goetz: Aggravated possession of drugs

Michael D. Bradshaw, Jr.: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine and trafficking in cocaine

Eric A. Arnold: Tampering with evidence and possession of LSD

Tracy L. Weeks: Aggravated possession of drugs

Braun A. Dillard: Receiving stolen property

Mathew M. Miller: Two counts of possession of fentanyl-related compound and possession of heroin

Charlie L. Peterson, III: Possession of fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Jordan A. Burnett: Felonious assault

Richard M. Clay: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

L.C. Desahwn Harvey: Possession of cocaine, with a specification for forfeiture, and tampering with evidence

Antonio Cleveland: Grand theft

Ryan T. Higgins: Theft, grand theft and receiving stolen property

Omar S. Williams: Felonious assault and aggravated robbery, both with repeat offender specifications, abduction, disrupting public services and domestic violence

Terrandall D. Allen: Aggravated trespass and domestic violence

Amy L. Millero: Possession of cocaine

Richard R. Couturiaux: Two counts of assault

Robert D. Paxton: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, theft and resisting arrest

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.