WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Tuesday:
Jack D. Humenik, Jr.: Three counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine
Talayshah S. Harris: Seven counts of sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
Edthaniel Tarver: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons and aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture
Amy R. Corll: Aggravated possession of drugs
Mark C. Williams: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Andre L. Roberts: Aggravated possession of drugs
Casey J. Kammer: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Kassy L. Goetz: Aggravated possession of drugs
Michael D. Bradshaw, Jr.: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine and trafficking in cocaine
Eric A. Arnold: Tampering with evidence and possession of LSD
Tracy L. Weeks: Aggravated possession of drugs
Braun A. Dillard: Receiving stolen property
Mathew M. Miller: Two counts of possession of fentanyl-related compound and possession of heroin
Charlie L. Peterson, III: Possession of fentanyl-related compound and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Jordan A. Burnett: Felonious assault
Richard M. Clay: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
L.C. Desahwn Harvey: Possession of cocaine, with a specification for forfeiture, and tampering with evidence
Antonio Cleveland: Grand theft
Ryan T. Higgins: Theft, grand theft and receiving stolen property
Omar S. Williams: Felonious assault and aggravated robbery, both with repeat offender specifications, abduction, disrupting public services and domestic violence
Terrandall D. Allen: Aggravated trespass and domestic violence
Amy L. Millero: Possession of cocaine
Richard R. Couturiaux: Two counts of assault
Robert D. Paxton: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, theft and resisting arrest
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.