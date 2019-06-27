Trumbull County indictments: June 25, 2019

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on Tuesday:
Eric Jerome Winters: Two counts of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, two counts of possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound
Charles A. Lesnoski: Possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs
Mary Elizabeth Clearwater: Aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Neil Patrick Koleszar: Aggravated possession of drugs
Sharelle B. Patterson: Vandalism
Regie Tyson: Theft
Azhon E. Bennett: Carrying concealed weapon
Daniel Leroy Hiles: Breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools
Shane Michael Eddy: Aggravated possession of drugs
Candace Marie Slusher: Possession of heroin
Leon Darnell Calbert, Jr.: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
James A. Nicholas: Illegal possession of dangerous ordnance, improperly handling firearms in motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapon
Ja’Vontai Harris: Possession of cocaine
Joseph Anthony Bernard: Aggravated possession of drugs
James Patrick Petrella: Domestic violence
Charly Albert Quesada: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer
Justin Erick Houle: Two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, failure to stop after accident, OVI, tampering with evidence
Maria Louisa Cruz: Possession of cocaine, falsification
Samathe Linn Nolan: Tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs
Kyle B. Munson: Aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of OVI
Steven N. Wilson: Grand theft motor vehicle
David M. Wolcott: Possession of cocaine
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.