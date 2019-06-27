Trumbull County indictments: June 25, 2019

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on Tuesday:

Eric Jerome Winters: Two counts of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, two counts of possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound

Charles A. Lesnoski: Possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs

Mary Elizabeth Clearwater: Aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Neil Patrick Koleszar: Aggravated possession of drugs

Sharelle B. Patterson: Vandalism

Regie Tyson: Theft

Azhon E. Bennett: Carrying concealed weapon

Daniel Leroy Hiles: Breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools

Shane Michael Eddy: Aggravated possession of drugs

Candace Marie Slusher: Possession of heroin

Leon Darnell Calbert, Jr.: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

James A. Nicholas: Illegal possession of dangerous ordnance, improperly handling firearms in motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapon

Ja’Vontai Harris: Possession of cocaine

Joseph Anthony Bernard: Aggravated possession of drugs

James Patrick Petrella: Domestic violence

Charly Albert Quesada: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer

Justin Erick Houle: Two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, failure to stop after accident, OVI, tampering with evidence

Maria Louisa Cruz: Possession of cocaine, falsification

Samathe Linn Nolan: Tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs

Kyle B. Munson: Aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of OVI

Steven N. Wilson: Grand theft motor vehicle

David M. Wolcott: Possession of cocaine

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.