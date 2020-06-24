Trumbull County indictments: June 24, 2020

A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Wednesday:
Emanuel G. Cofield: Escape
Jamall Jamel Keith Merchant, Jr.: Two counts of assault, harassment with bodily substance
James T. Schultz: Complicity to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution, aggravated possession of drugs
Ali L. Tatum: Complicity to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution, aggravated possession of drugs
Ryan Matthew Hines: Aggravated assault
Samantha Jo Terobvich: Petty theft
Rae’Kwon T. Rodgers: Having weapons while under disability
Jamichael D. Anderson: Possession of heroin
Otis Colvin, Jr.: Two counts of criminal damaging
Jeffrey J. Peasley: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Armonte North: Aggravated burglary, retaliation
David C. Holliday: Domestic violence
Theodore A. Sprague: Domestic violence, disrupting public services
Max D. Sparks: Two counts of receiving stolen property, theft
Tyler M. Penwell: Robbery, receiving stolen property
Adam Lee Elser: Domestic violence, aggravated menacing
Jeffrey S. McCauley: Domestic violence
Joseph Charles Shuttic, Jr.: Three counts of grand theft, two counts of receiving stolen property
Renee L. Sass: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, OVI
Doreen Ann Bellino: Aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments
Charles Randall Fisher: Aggravated possession of drugs
Donyea M. Stubbs: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address
Kevin L. Rigg, II: Possession of deadly weapon while under detention
Zachery E. Baumgardner: Domestic violence
Angelina M. Buford: Domestic violence, criminal damaging
Brian J. Rose: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs
Thomas Edward White: Felonious assault, two counts of failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, vandalism, aggravated menacing, criminal damaging
Billy J. Barry: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine
William G. Brown: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in motor vehicle
Gregory Rarey: Receiving stolen property
Clayton Dowe: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs
Floyd Lee Prusky: Three counts of breaking and entering, receiving stolen property
Matthew D. Stein: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, domestic violence, aggravated menacing
Nicholas Clay Allman: Intimidation of a victim, aggravated menacing
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.