Trumbull County indictments: June 24, 2020

A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Wednesday:

Emanuel G. Cofield: Escape

Jamall Jamel Keith Merchant, Jr.: Two counts of assault, harassment with bodily substance

James T. Schultz: Complicity to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution, aggravated possession of drugs

Ali L. Tatum: Complicity to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution, aggravated possession of drugs

Ryan Matthew Hines: Aggravated assault

Samantha Jo Terobvich: Petty theft

Rae’Kwon T. Rodgers: Having weapons while under disability

Jamichael D. Anderson: Possession of heroin

Otis Colvin, Jr.: Two counts of criminal damaging

Jeffrey J. Peasley: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Armonte North: Aggravated burglary, retaliation

David C. Holliday: Domestic violence

Theodore A. Sprague: Domestic violence, disrupting public services

Max D. Sparks: Two counts of receiving stolen property, theft

Tyler M. Penwell: Robbery, receiving stolen property

Adam Lee Elser: Domestic violence, aggravated menacing

Jeffrey S. McCauley: Domestic violence

Joseph Charles Shuttic, Jr.: Three counts of grand theft, two counts of receiving stolen property

Renee L. Sass: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, OVI

Doreen Ann Bellino: Aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments

Charles Randall Fisher: Aggravated possession of drugs

Donyea M. Stubbs: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Kevin L. Rigg, II: Possession of deadly weapon while under detention

Zachery E. Baumgardner: Domestic violence

Angelina M. Buford: Domestic violence, criminal damaging

Brian J. Rose: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs

Thomas Edward White: Felonious assault, two counts of failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, vandalism, aggravated menacing, criminal damaging

Billy J. Barry: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine

William G. Brown: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in motor vehicle

Gregory Rarey: Receiving stolen property

Clayton Dowe: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs

Floyd Lee Prusky: Three counts of breaking and entering, receiving stolen property

Matthew D. Stein: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, domestic violence, aggravated menacing

Nicholas Clay Allman: Intimidation of a victim, aggravated menacing

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.