Trumbull County indictments: June 24, 2020

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gavel, Legal, Law, Court Generic

Credit: simpson33/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Wednesday:

Emanuel G. Cofield: Escape

Jamall Jamel Keith Merchant, Jr.: Two counts of assault, harassment with bodily substance

James T. Schultz: Complicity to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution, aggravated possession of drugs

Ali L. Tatum: Complicity to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution, aggravated possession of drugs

Ryan Matthew Hines: Aggravated assault

Samantha Jo Terobvich: Petty theft

Rae’Kwon T. Rodgers: Having weapons while under disability

Jamichael D. Anderson: Possession of heroin

Otis Colvin, Jr.: Two counts of criminal damaging

Jeffrey J. Peasley: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Armonte North: Aggravated burglary, retaliation

David C. Holliday: Domestic violence

Theodore A. Sprague: Domestic violence, disrupting public services

Max D. Sparks: Two counts of receiving stolen property, theft

Tyler M. Penwell: Robbery, receiving stolen property

Adam Lee Elser: Domestic violence, aggravated menacing

Jeffrey S. McCauley: Domestic violence

Joseph Charles Shuttic, Jr.: Three counts of grand theft, two counts of receiving stolen property

Renee L. Sass: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, OVI

Doreen Ann Bellino: Aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments

Charles Randall Fisher: Aggravated possession of drugs

Donyea M. Stubbs: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Kevin L. Rigg, II: Possession of deadly weapon while under detention

Zachery E. Baumgardner: Domestic violence

Angelina M. Buford: Domestic violence, criminal damaging

Brian J. Rose: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs

Thomas Edward White: Felonious assault, two counts of failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, vandalism, aggravated menacing, criminal damaging

Billy J. Barry: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine

William G. Brown: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in motor vehicle

Gregory Rarey: Receiving stolen property

Clayton Dowe: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs

Floyd Lee Prusky: Three counts of breaking and entering, receiving stolen property

Matthew D. Stein: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, domestic violence, aggravated menacing

Nicholas Clay Allman: Intimidation of a victim, aggravated menacing

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award