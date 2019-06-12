Trumbull County indictments: June 10, 2019

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on Monday:
Carmen James Renna: Escape
Steven Alan Doan: Escape
Ryan Neil Rulong: Vandalism
Terrell Chanti Davis: Complicity to illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility
Austin James Dunn: Aggravated robbery
Alyssa Renee Corradetti: Aggravated robbery
Shane Randall McCarthy: Receiving stolen property
Heather Lea Hankins: Possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs
Whitli R. Sanders: Receiving stolen property
Antwn Dominique Barnes: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs
Robert Charles Phillips: Aggravated possession of drugs
Ryan L. Hall: Possession of cocaine
Bruce A. Jones: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer
Michael Johnston: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine
Federico A. Hierro: Identity fraud, falsification
William P. McCawley: Two counts of assault, resisting arrest, obstructing official business
Joseph David Shepard: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs
Antwan L. Baugh: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin, two counts of possession of cocaine
Kiah M. Scheffer: Possession of heroin, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of drugs, two counts of possession of fentanyl-related compound
Gary L. Smith, Sr.: Aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of OVI, driving under suspension
Anthony N. Zachery, Sr.: Felonious assault, domestic violence, resisting arrest
Patrick Michael Flask: Failure to periodically verify current address, failure to notify sheriff of change of address
Steven Nicholas Wilson: Grand theft, grand theft of motor vehicle, receiving stolen property
Joseph Michael Crown, III: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs
Christian A. Bonilla: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, falsification, petty theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle
Kevin James Savitts: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address
Robert L. Oviatt: Seven counts of forgery, theft from a person in a protected class
Taylor Phifier: Aggravated burglary
Shampaine T. Phifier: Aggravated burglary
Tanisha Danielle Ladson: Carrying concealed weapon
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.