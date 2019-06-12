Breaking News
Father found guilty of shaking infant son, causing lasting damage

Trumbull County indictments: June 10, 2019

Local News

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Scales of justice court generic

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on Monday:

Carmen James Renna: Escape

Steven Alan Doan: Escape

Ryan Neil Rulong: Vandalism

Terrell Chanti Davis: Complicity to illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility

Austin James Dunn: Aggravated robbery

Alyssa Renee Corradetti: Aggravated robbery

Shane Randall McCarthy: Receiving stolen property

Heather Lea Hankins: Possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs

Whitli R. Sanders: Receiving stolen property

Antwn Dominique Barnes: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Robert Charles Phillips: Aggravated possession of drugs

Ryan L. Hall: Possession of cocaine

Bruce A. Jones: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer

Michael Johnston: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine

Federico A. Hierro: Identity fraud, falsification

William P. McCawley: Two counts of assault, resisting arrest, obstructing official business

Joseph David Shepard: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Antwan L. Baugh: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin, two counts of possession of cocaine

Kiah M. Scheffer: Possession of heroin, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of drugs, two counts of possession of fentanyl-related compound

Gary L. Smith, Sr.: Aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of OVI, driving under suspension

Anthony N. Zachery, Sr.: Felonious assault, domestic violence, resisting arrest

Patrick Michael Flask: Failure to periodically verify current address, failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Steven Nicholas Wilson: Grand theft, grand theft of motor vehicle, receiving stolen property

Joseph Michael Crown, III: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs

Christian A. Bonilla: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, falsification, petty theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Kevin James Savitts: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Robert L. Oviatt: Seven counts of forgery, theft from a person in a protected class

Taylor Phifier: Aggravated burglary

Shampaine T. Phifier: Aggravated burglary

Tanisha Danielle Ladson: Carrying concealed weapon

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story