Trumbull County indictments: June 10, 2019

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on Monday:

Carmen James Renna: Escape

Steven Alan Doan: Escape

Ryan Neil Rulong: Vandalism

Terrell Chanti Davis: Complicity to illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility

Austin James Dunn: Aggravated robbery

Alyssa Renee Corradetti: Aggravated robbery

Shane Randall McCarthy: Receiving stolen property

Heather Lea Hankins: Possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs

Whitli R. Sanders: Receiving stolen property

Antwn Dominique Barnes: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Robert Charles Phillips: Aggravated possession of drugs

Ryan L. Hall: Possession of cocaine

Bruce A. Jones: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer

Michael Johnston: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine

Federico A. Hierro: Identity fraud, falsification

William P. McCawley: Two counts of assault, resisting arrest, obstructing official business

Joseph David Shepard: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Antwan L. Baugh: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin, two counts of possession of cocaine

Kiah M. Scheffer: Possession of heroin, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of drugs, two counts of possession of fentanyl-related compound

Gary L. Smith, Sr.: Aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of OVI, driving under suspension

Anthony N. Zachery, Sr.: Felonious assault, domestic violence, resisting arrest

Patrick Michael Flask: Failure to periodically verify current address, failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Steven Nicholas Wilson: Grand theft, grand theft of motor vehicle, receiving stolen property

Joseph Michael Crown, III: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs

Christian A. Bonilla: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, falsification, petty theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Kevin James Savitts: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Robert L. Oviatt: Seven counts of forgery, theft from a person in a protected class

Taylor Phifier: Aggravated burglary

Shampaine T. Phifier: Aggravated burglary

Tanisha Danielle Ladson: Carrying concealed weapon

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.