Trumbull County indictments: July 23, 2020

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:
Lewis C. Powell, III: Possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine
Joseph Allen Hice: Domestic violence
Steven Heckman: Aggravated vehicular assault, OVI and failure to stop after an accident
Angela Cinicola: Felonious assault and two counts of assault
Rebecca Cortez-Ramirez: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon
Liam T. Chiodi: Robbery
Marcus P. Williams: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Alex M. Boley: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Anthony Reeves, Jr.: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address
William Staton: Aggravated possession of drugs
Adam W. Yacoub, aka Adam W. Yacuob: Possession of cocaine
Joseph M. Dempsey, Jr.: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Vincenzo Bumbico: Robbery
Gregory A. Davies: Theft of drugs
Jonathon T. Krause: Aggravated possession of drugs
Robert A. Gordon: Aggravated possession of drugs
Eddie W. Smallwood: Breaking and entering and grand theft
Ellen E. Karlovic: Aggravated possession of drugs
Amber Osburn: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs
Brandon M. Faunda: Burglary
Kevin J. Mangham, Jr.: Possession of cocaine
Aaron S. Cousin: Two counts of OVI with forfeiture specifications and failure to stop after an accident
Corey A. Lowe: Two counts of domestic violence and assault
Chad D. Hunt: Possession of cocaine
Matthew Carotenuto: Possession of heroin and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
David S. Brantley: Two counts of having weapons under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Paul W. Whitt: Possession of cocaine
Rachal Dee Gurganus: Aggravated possession of drugs
Jason H. Putnam: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications
Melissa A. Mack: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs
Matthew J. Zaller: Carrying a concealed weapon
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.