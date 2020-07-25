Trumbull County indictments: July 23, 2020

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:

Lewis C. Powell, III: Possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine

Joseph Allen Hice: Domestic violence

Steven Heckman: Aggravated vehicular assault, OVI and failure to stop after an accident

Angela Cinicola: Felonious assault and two counts of assault

Rebecca Cortez-Ramirez: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon

Liam T. Chiodi: Robbery

Marcus P. Williams: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Alex M. Boley: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Anthony Reeves, Jr.: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

William Staton: Aggravated possession of drugs

Adam W. Yacoub, aka Adam W. Yacuob: Possession of cocaine

Joseph M. Dempsey, Jr.: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Vincenzo Bumbico: Robbery

Gregory A. Davies: Theft of drugs

Jonathon T. Krause: Aggravated possession of drugs

Robert A. Gordon: Aggravated possession of drugs

Eddie W. Smallwood: Breaking and entering and grand theft

Ellen E. Karlovic: Aggravated possession of drugs

Amber Osburn: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs

Brandon M. Faunda: Burglary

Kevin J. Mangham, Jr.: Possession of cocaine

Aaron S. Cousin: Two counts of OVI with forfeiture specifications and failure to stop after an accident

Corey A. Lowe: Two counts of domestic violence and assault

Chad D. Hunt: Possession of cocaine

Matthew Carotenuto: Possession of heroin and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

David S. Brantley: Two counts of having weapons under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Paul W. Whitt: Possession of cocaine

Rachal Dee Gurganus: Aggravated possession of drugs

Jason H. Putnam: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications

Melissa A. Mack: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs

Matthew J. Zaller: Carrying a concealed weapon

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

