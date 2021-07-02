Trumbull County indictments: July 2, 2021

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments this week.

Lynne E. Johnson: Robbery, burglary

Lori Weaver: Trafficking in marijuana, possessing criminal tools

William E. Metlicka: Domestic violence, violating a protection order

Carrie A. Eakin: Grand theft, criminal damaging

Brandon Haun: Receiving stolen property, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons, petty theft

Malcom J. McLeod, Jr.: Felonious assault, having weapons while under disability

Jessica R. Davis: Possession of heroin, breaking and entering

Michael Halkiewicz: Felonious assault

Eric S. Jovanovich: Trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana

Toni D. Cogswell: Domestic violence

Verdarell L. Lowery: Assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to register with violent offender database (separate case)

Cheryl Lynn: Possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl-related compound

Michael C. Vasvari: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs

Craig N. Lefkowitz: Nine counts of sexual battery, compelling prostitution

Ladawne D. Bishop, Jr.: Falsification

Christopher Chew: Aggravated possession of drugs

Laniya N. Ford: Obstructing official business

Meagan A. Gore: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound

George D. Gatttison: Carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Daniel J. Bosak: Aggravated possession of drugs

Aaron J. Repko: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, tampering with evidence

Brandon T. Bork: Failure to register with sheriff

Jaymes E. Gaddis: Failure to comply with a police order or signal of officer

Aaron Knupp: Three counts of menacing by stalking, two counts of telecommunications harassment

William Eichhorn: Five counts of gross sexual imposition, bribery

Michael C. Siroki, Jr.: Possession of cocaine

Sonya R. Frantz: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs

Allen S. Milleson: Having weapons while under disability

Chantelle M. Croff: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Michael J. Hall: Aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility

Antwan L. Tarver: Obstructing official business

Samantha Swartz: Aggravated possession of drugs

Charles A. Pickard: Vehicular assault, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, trafficking in drugs

Brandon Flanigan: Two counts of grand theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence (separate case)

Ancil L. Washington: Aggravated possession of drugs

Richard D. Witherow, Jr.: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Charles A. Mahoney: Assault, aggravated menacing

Joshua M. White: Aggravated possession of drugs

Jennelle J. Shipman: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Hale H. Burkholder: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl-related compound

Renae M. McAdoo: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Sarah L. Sears: Obstructing justice

Eric DeFabrizio: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Naem Shihadeh: Aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments

Kayla R. Judson: Robbery, burglary

Shayla P. Demar: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present

Victor M. Caez: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Jason A. Smith: Robbery, burglary

Michael R. Frasca, Jr.: Domestic violence, violating a protection order, menacing

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

