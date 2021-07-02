Trumbull County indictments: July 2, 2021

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments this week.
Lynne E. Johnson: Robbery, burglary
Lori Weaver: Trafficking in marijuana, possessing criminal tools
William E. Metlicka: Domestic violence, violating a protection order
Carrie A. Eakin: Grand theft, criminal damaging
Brandon Haun: Receiving stolen property, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons, petty theft
Malcom J. McLeod, Jr.: Felonious assault, having weapons while under disability
Jessica R. Davis: Possession of heroin, breaking and entering
Michael Halkiewicz: Felonious assault
Eric S. Jovanovich: Trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana
Toni D. Cogswell: Domestic violence
Verdarell L. Lowery: Assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to register with violent offender database (separate case)
Cheryl Lynn: Possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl-related compound
Michael C. Vasvari: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs
Craig N. Lefkowitz: Nine counts of sexual battery, compelling prostitution
Ladawne D. Bishop, Jr.: Falsification
Christopher Chew: Aggravated possession of drugs
Laniya N. Ford: Obstructing official business
Meagan A. Gore: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound
George D. Gatttison: Carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Daniel J. Bosak: Aggravated possession of drugs
Aaron J. Repko: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, tampering with evidence
Brandon T. Bork: Failure to register with sheriff
Jaymes E. Gaddis: Failure to comply with a police order or signal of officer
Aaron Knupp: Three counts of menacing by stalking, two counts of telecommunications harassment
William Eichhorn: Five counts of gross sexual imposition, bribery
Michael C. Siroki, Jr.: Possession of cocaine
Sonya R. Frantz: Possession of fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs
Allen S. Milleson: Having weapons while under disability
Chantelle M. Croff: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Michael J. Hall: Aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility
Antwan L. Tarver: Obstructing official business
Samantha Swartz: Aggravated possession of drugs
Charles A. Pickard: Vehicular assault, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, trafficking in drugs
Brandon Flanigan: Two counts of grand theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence (separate case)
Ancil L. Washington: Aggravated possession of drugs
Richard D. Witherow, Jr.: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Charles A. Mahoney: Assault, aggravated menacing
Joshua M. White: Aggravated possession of drugs
Jennelle J. Shipman: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Hale H. Burkholder: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl-related compound
Renae M. McAdoo: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Sarah L. Sears: Obstructing justice
Eric DeFabrizio: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Naem Shihadeh: Aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments
Kayla R. Judson: Robbery, burglary
Shayla P. Demar: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present
Victor M. Caez: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Jason A. Smith: Robbery, burglary
Michael R. Frasca, Jr.: Domestic violence, violating a protection order, menacing
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.