Trumbull County indictments: Jan. 23, 2020

(WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:

Shanice L. Doss: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility

Quadravious Q. Sutton: Aggravated possession of drugs

Marvin B. Linder: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin

Deondre Marvin Walker: Having weapons while under disability, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs

Nicholas Paul Kovell: Possession of cocaine

William Thomas Winfield: Four counts of OVI with specifications of repeat OVI offender and vehicle forfeiture, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine

Alicia Jo Beckwith: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs

Daniel J. Saunders: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Leanne E. Comstock: Aggravated possession of drugs

Terrandall D. Allen: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs

John Allen Walker, Jr.: Two counts of theft and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Michael Ray Cooper: Four counts of breaking and entering

Arie’Anna J. Lemmon: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Dontae Leroy Styles: Possession of cocaine

Freddie F. Wells: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of cocaine with a specification of forfeiture

James S. Boanes: Receiving stolen property

James Edward Hill: Aggravated robbery

Krystina A. Dillon: Theft and forgery

Richard Couturiaux: Two counts of domestic violence, burglary and violating a protection order

Dwight A. Humphries: Three counts of OVI with specifications of repeat OVI offender and vehicle forfeiture

Martha A. Anthony: Possession of heroin

Nathan Allen McCurdy: Possession of cocaine

Tina M. Torres: Possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Mohamand T. Harris: Carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Gregory George Weidner: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Daniel James Gwinn: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Steven Arthur Brewer: Two counts of felonious assault

Eric James Kenney: Aggravated possession of drugs

Timothy Alan Myers: Criminal damaging or endangering

Amanda T. Miles: Aggravated possession of drugs

Geoffrey Cigany: Aggravated possession of drugs

Aaron L. Mansour: Possession of cocaine

James Z. Paukovich: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Jacob Robert Fritz: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Marquis D. Williams: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs (all with a specification of forfeiture) and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Raphael D. Burney, Jr.: Tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs

Thomas Allen McCall: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, OVI and possession of cocaine

Melissa Renee Stevens: Aggravated possession of drugs

Mandy S. McCoy: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Alice R. Conti: Aggravated possession of drugs

Brandon J. Cash: Possession of heroin

Lebrandon F. Watson: Aggravated possession of drugs

Ronald Lee Braccini: Possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs

Venita Y. McCall: Grand theft

Brandon Michael Hover: Having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon

James Lee Harper: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of LSD

Anjanette Kacperski: Possession of heroin

Brad Elliotte Coole: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.