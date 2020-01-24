Trumbull County indictments: Jan. 23, 2020

(WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:
Shanice L. Doss: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility
Quadravious Q. Sutton: Aggravated possession of drugs
Marvin B. Linder: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin
Deondre Marvin Walker: Having weapons while under disability, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs
Nicholas Paul Kovell: Possession of cocaine
William Thomas Winfield: Four counts of OVI with specifications of repeat OVI offender and vehicle forfeiture, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine
Alicia Jo Beckwith: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs
Daniel J. Saunders: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Leanne E. Comstock: Aggravated possession of drugs
Terrandall D. Allen: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs
John Allen Walker, Jr.: Two counts of theft and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Michael Ray Cooper: Four counts of breaking and entering
Arie’Anna J. Lemmon: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Dontae Leroy Styles: Possession of cocaine
Freddie F. Wells: Having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of cocaine with a specification of forfeiture
James S. Boanes: Receiving stolen property
James Edward Hill: Aggravated robbery
Krystina A. Dillon: Theft and forgery
Richard Couturiaux: Two counts of domestic violence, burglary and violating a protection order
Dwight A. Humphries: Three counts of OVI with specifications of repeat OVI offender and vehicle forfeiture
Martha A. Anthony: Possession of heroin
Nathan Allen McCurdy: Possession of cocaine
Tina M. Torres: Possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Mohamand T. Harris: Carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Gregory George Weidner: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Daniel James Gwinn: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Steven Arthur Brewer: Two counts of felonious assault
Eric James Kenney: Aggravated possession of drugs
Timothy Alan Myers: Criminal damaging or endangering
Amanda T. Miles: Aggravated possession of drugs
Geoffrey Cigany: Aggravated possession of drugs
Aaron L. Mansour: Possession of cocaine
James Z. Paukovich: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Jacob Robert Fritz: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Marquis D. Williams: Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs (all with a specification of forfeiture) and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Raphael D. Burney, Jr.: Tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of drugs
Thomas Allen McCall: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, OVI and possession of cocaine
Melissa Renee Stevens: Aggravated possession of drugs
Mandy S. McCoy: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Alice R. Conti: Aggravated possession of drugs
Brandon J. Cash: Possession of heroin
Lebrandon F. Watson: Aggravated possession of drugs
Ronald Lee Braccini: Possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs
Venita Y. McCall: Grand theft
Brandon Michael Hover: Having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon
James Lee Harper: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of LSD
Anjanette Kacperski: Possession of heroin
Brad Elliotte Coole: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.