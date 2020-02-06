Trumbull County indictments: Feb. 6, 2020

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:
William R. Ceroli: Escape
Jamichael D. Anderson: Escape
Angela J. Wilk: Eight counts of illegal processing of drug documents
Angela R. Darrow: Theft of drugs
Jennifer J. Colla: Theft of drugs and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs
Victoria Elizabeth Schaab: Theft of drugs and aggravated possession of drugs
Brandon Michael Welz: Two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of theft
Wendy S. Fassoulas: Grand theft, theft and petty theft
Deran R. Ogletree: Having weapons while under disability, possession of heroin and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Jon William Blosser: 14 counts of reciving stolen property, 13 counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with the signal of a police officer, two counts of tampering with evidence, possession of heroin, two counts of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine and possessing criminal tools
Mark William Thompson (Superseding): Six counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition and six counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance
Stefan R. Windhorst: Domestic violence
Wilson Adams, III: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine
Larry Myron Smith, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Willie D. Summerlin: Possession of hashish
Matthew W. Kelly: Failure to verify current address
Kaprise I.G. Sledge: Failure to comply with the order of signal of a police officer
William Howard Brown, III: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Karime Thoma: Aggravated possession of drugs
Timothy P. Miller: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Robert Thomas Alverson: Disrupting public services
Derrick T. Keep: Possession of heroin, cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Thomas James McKay: Aggravated possession of drugs
Preston John May: Carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and two counts of assault
Madelyn Michelle Jenkins: Possession of heroin and three counts of possession of fentaly-related compound
Amber Marie Gunter: Possession cocaine
Mark Howard Boggess: Possession of heroin
Katelynne Marie Messing: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Justus Lewis Lamar Taylor: Robbery, aggravated burglary, domestic violence and abduction
Daniel James Koleszar: Violating a protection order, domestic violence, resisting arrest and endangering children
Joshua Michael Ford: Having weapons while under disability
Richard D. Sheely: Felonious assault and aggravated robbery
Jeffrey Allen Willard: Having weapons while under disability, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, grand theft, grand theft of a motor vehicle, escape and obstructing official business
Megan Rae Stanley: Assault and obstructing official business
Matthew Jordan Cavin: Escape and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Bill Edward McLean: Three counts of aggravated possession of drugs
Michael Andrew Kindle: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or lilely to be present
Mark Allen Neroni: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Shawn Scott Crevda: Possession of cociane
Clemice Thomas, Jr: Receiving stolen property
Corey Christopher Monroe: Possession of cocaine
Vincenzo Raymond Bumbico: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present and possessing criminal tools
Christopher Lee Rakarich: Two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault
David Patrick Karr: Possession of cocaine
Eric Jay Whetstone: Aggravated robbery
Roland Duke Chambers: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possessing drug abuse instruments
Edward L. Robinson, Jr.: Two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of kidnapping
Melody L. McGlothlin: Aggravated possession of drugs
Albert Leroy Williams: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
Stephen Anthony Zuercher: Robbery and aggravated menacing
Jay Robert Weston: Domestic violence and abduction
Bryan James Hoskin: Attempted trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, assault and resisting arrest
Donald Eugene Burns, Jr.: Receiving stolen property
Joshua David Peeks: Two counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of felonious assault
Bshar Mohammad Ahmad: Carrying a concealed weapon
Asa Damon Jones: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address
Ronald Ray Kniceley, Jr.: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.