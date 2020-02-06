Trumbull County indictments: Feb. 6, 2020

A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Thursday:

William R. Ceroli: Escape

Jamichael D. Anderson: Escape

Angela J. Wilk: Eight counts of illegal processing of drug documents

Angela R. Darrow: Theft of drugs

Jennifer J. Colla: Theft of drugs and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Victoria Elizabeth Schaab: Theft of drugs and aggravated possession of drugs

Brandon Michael Welz: Two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of theft

Wendy S. Fassoulas: Grand theft, theft and petty theft

Deran R. Ogletree: Having weapons while under disability, possession of heroin and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Jon William Blosser: 14 counts of reciving stolen property, 13 counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with the signal of a police officer, two counts of tampering with evidence, possession of heroin, two counts of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine and possessing criminal tools

Mark William Thompson (Superseding): Six counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition and six counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance

Stefan R. Windhorst: Domestic violence

Wilson Adams, III: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine

Larry Myron Smith, Jr.: Having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Willie D. Summerlin: Possession of hashish

Matthew W. Kelly: Failure to verify current address

Kaprise I.G. Sledge: Failure to comply with the order of signal of a police officer

William Howard Brown, III: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Karime Thoma: Aggravated possession of drugs

Timothy P. Miller: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Robert Thomas Alverson: Disrupting public services

Derrick T. Keep: Possession of heroin, cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Thomas James McKay: Aggravated possession of drugs

Preston John May: Carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and two counts of assault

Madelyn Michelle Jenkins: Possession of heroin and three counts of possession of fentaly-related compound

Amber Marie Gunter: Possession cocaine

Mark Howard Boggess: Possession of heroin

Katelynne Marie Messing: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Justus Lewis Lamar Taylor: Robbery, aggravated burglary, domestic violence and abduction

Daniel James Koleszar: Violating a protection order, domestic violence, resisting arrest and endangering children

Joshua Michael Ford: Having weapons while under disability

Richard D. Sheely: Felonious assault and aggravated robbery

Jeffrey Allen Willard: Having weapons while under disability, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, grand theft, grand theft of a motor vehicle, escape and obstructing official business

Megan Rae Stanley: Assault and obstructing official business

Matthew Jordan Cavin: Escape and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Bill Edward McLean: Three counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Michael Andrew Kindle: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or lilely to be present

Mark Allen Neroni: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Shawn Scott Crevda: Possession of cociane

Clemice Thomas, Jr: Receiving stolen property

Corey Christopher Monroe: Possession of cocaine

Vincenzo Raymond Bumbico: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present and possessing criminal tools

Christopher Lee Rakarich: Two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault

David Patrick Karr: Possession of cocaine

Eric Jay Whetstone: Aggravated robbery

Roland Duke Chambers: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possessing drug abuse instruments

Edward L. Robinson, Jr.: Two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of kidnapping

Melody L. McGlothlin: Aggravated possession of drugs

Albert Leroy Williams: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Stephen Anthony Zuercher: Robbery and aggravated menacing

Jay Robert Weston: Domestic violence and abduction

Bryan James Hoskin: Attempted trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, assault and resisting arrest

Donald Eugene Burns, Jr.: Receiving stolen property

Joshua David Peeks: Two counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of felonious assault

Bshar Mohammad Ahmad: Carrying a concealed weapon

Asa Damon Jones: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Ronald Ray Kniceley, Jr.: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.