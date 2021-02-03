Trumbull County indictments: Feb. 3, 2021

A Trumbull County grand jury indicted these cases on Wednesday:
James Finlaw: Escape
James Jethroe: Endangering children, felonious assault
Juan Jordan: Escape
Armonte North: Assault
Bradley Woolard: Escape
Nicholas Lee: Felonious assault, domestic violence, violating protection order
Mister Jackson: Endangering children
Scott C. Crislip: Aggravated possession of drugs
Nicole M. McCarthy: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property
Kyle M. McCauley: Counterfeiting, falsification
Marques L. White: Having weapons under disability, abduction
Larry T. Burgess, Jr.: Abduction, having weapons under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, assault
Dustin A. Bontrager: Resisting arrest, aggravated menacing
Benjamin Baird: OVI
Joseph Snyder: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address
Jack D. Hankins, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs
Charles G. Herald: Robbery
Austin G. Lunsford: Assault
Terrence D. Howell, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs
Brandon Faunda: Receiving stolen property
Canchata Allgood: Child endangering, felonious assault
Kevin Pavone: Domestic violence
Mykayla M. Bruton: Robbery
Andrea M. Posatiere: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Larry T. Burgess, Jr.: Possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs
Kevin J. Baritell: Possession of criminal tools, petty theft
Kevin S. Rowe: Illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program
Jeffrey Rogers: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.