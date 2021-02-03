Trumbull County indictments: Feb. 3, 2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gavel, Legal, Law, Court Generic

Credit: krisanapong detraphiphat/Momemt/Getty Images

A Trumbull County grand jury indicted these cases on Wednesday:

James Finlaw: Escape

James Jethroe: Endangering children, felonious assault

Juan Jordan: Escape

Armonte North: Assault

Bradley Woolard: Escape

Nicholas Lee: Felonious assault, domestic violence, violating protection order

Mister Jackson: Endangering children

Scott C. Crislip: Aggravated possession of drugs

Nicole M. McCarthy: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property

Kyle M. McCauley: Counterfeiting, falsification

Marques L. White: Having weapons under disability, abduction

Larry T. Burgess, Jr.: Abduction, having weapons under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, assault

Dustin A. Bontrager: Resisting arrest, aggravated menacing

Benjamin Baird: OVI

Joseph Snyder: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Jack D. Hankins, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs

Charles G. Herald: Robbery

Austin G. Lunsford: Assault

Terrence D. Howell, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs

Brandon Faunda: Receiving stolen property

Canchata Allgood: Child endangering, felonious assault

Kevin Pavone: Domestic violence

Mykayla M. Bruton: Robbery

Andrea M. Posatiere: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Larry T. Burgess, Jr.: Possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound, possession of criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs

Kevin J. Baritell: Possession of criminal tools, petty theft

Kevin S. Rowe: Illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program

Jeffrey Rogers: Improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com