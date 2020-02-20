Trumbull County indictments: Feb. 19, 2020

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Court generic

Credit: boonchai wedmakawant via Getty Images

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Wednesday:

Laurie Lynn Pizzulo: Two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of aggravated possession of drugs

Cheryl Biddle: Aggravated possession of drugs

Craig Allen Wilfong: Possession of heroin

Ashley Nicole Wright: Possession of cocaine

Katrice LaShawn Staggers: Possession of cocaine

Charles Lukas Yule: Two counts of possession of cocaine

Michelle Ann Golembowski: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Nathan John Pistorius: Aggravated possession of drugs

James Stewart Tophan: Three counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Daniel T. Day: Aggravated possession of drugs

William L. Blair: Possession of cocaine

Antoneisha Jones: Theft from a person in a protected class and misuse of credit cards

Russell N. Hukari: Receiving stolen property

Ryan David Feierabend: Aggravated possession of drugs

Lamar Leon Sims, Jr.: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs

William Fred Crenshaw: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence

Jon William Blosser: Receiving stolen property

Gerald D. Rickard, Jr.: Possession of heroin

Erik S. McCleary: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Matthew James Bradley: Disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, possessing criminal tools, importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor

Craig Matthew Morse: Possession of cocaine

Joshua J. Belknap, Sr.: Trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana with specifications for forfeiture

Michael E. Thompson, Sr.: Aggravated possession of drugs

Julie Ann Joseph: Aggravated possession of drugs

Joshua Michael Ford: Aggravated possession of drugs

Anna Kristina Henderson: Carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com