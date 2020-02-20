Trumbull County indictments: Feb. 19, 2020

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases Wednesday:
Laurie Lynn Pizzulo: Two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of aggravated possession of drugs
Cheryl Biddle: Aggravated possession of drugs
Craig Allen Wilfong: Possession of heroin
Ashley Nicole Wright: Possession of cocaine
Katrice LaShawn Staggers: Possession of cocaine
Charles Lukas Yule: Two counts of possession of cocaine
Michelle Ann Golembowski: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs
Nathan John Pistorius: Aggravated possession of drugs
James Stewart Tophan: Three counts of aggravated possession of drugs
Daniel T. Day: Aggravated possession of drugs
William L. Blair: Possession of cocaine
Antoneisha Jones: Theft from a person in a protected class and misuse of credit cards
Russell N. Hukari: Receiving stolen property
Ryan David Feierabend: Aggravated possession of drugs
Lamar Leon Sims, Jr.: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs
William Fred Crenshaw: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence
Jon William Blosser: Receiving stolen property
Gerald D. Rickard, Jr.: Possession of heroin
Erik S. McCleary: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Matthew James Bradley: Disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, possessing criminal tools, importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor
Craig Matthew Morse: Possession of cocaine
Joshua J. Belknap, Sr.: Trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana with specifications for forfeiture
Michael E. Thompson, Sr.: Aggravated possession of drugs
Julie Ann Joseph: Aggravated possession of drugs
Joshua Michael Ford: Aggravated possession of drugs
Anna Kristina Henderson: Carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.