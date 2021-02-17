Trumbull County indictments: Feb. 17, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FARM AND DAIRY) - Ohio legislators and organizations are urging Gov. Mike DeWine to take action on fairs for the 2021 season before it’s too late for them to plan.

Four Ohio legislators sent a letter, along with a draft of suggested guidelines from the Ohio Fair Managers Association, Greater Ohio Showman’s Association and Ohio Fairs & Festivals Association, to DeWine’s office, Feb. 12. The proposed guidelines are based on other, similar guidelines the state has approved in the past.