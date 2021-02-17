Trumbull County indictments: Feb. 17, 2021

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on Wednesday:

Adrian Patterson: Domestic violence

Margaret E. Gratz-Reynolds: Grand theft, misuse of credit cards, passing bad checks, receiving stolen property, forgery

Darnell Ballard: Theft

Shawn M. Stambolia: Domestic violence

Toni D. Cogswell: Falsification

Ramzi Barnes: Having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Owen Lee: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Gabriel Morris: Receiving stolen property

Matthew Hardenbrook: Possession of cocaine

Kenneth L. Williams: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Jason E. Mechling: Trespass in habitation when a person is present or likely to be present

Kenneth R. Miller: Possession of cocaine

Ricky A. Gallant, Jr.: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Ryan J. Protiva: Aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence

Julie A. Davis: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Clemice Thomas, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs

Desmond Talley, II: Assault

William E. Metlicka: Domestic violence

John S. Seaquist, Jr.: Vandalism

Aaron Salter: Burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering

Preston D. Kennedy: Aggravated possession of drugs

Raymond F. Combine: Aggravated possession of drugs

Derrick T. Keep: Trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in fentanyl-related compound

Eric Taylor: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present

Brittany M. Shook: Possession of heroin

Brian E. McCleary: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Jennifer Klingensmith: Possession of cocaine

Melissa Woomer: Arson

Dangelo Bryant: Failure to comply with a police order or signal of police officer, resisting arrest

Jeremy L. Mitchell: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of cocaine

Keith A. Huff: Carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Jamal B. Coleman: Receiving stolen property

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

