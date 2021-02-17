Trumbull County indictments: Feb. 17, 2021

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on Wednesday:
Adrian Patterson: Domestic violence
Margaret E. Gratz-Reynolds: Grand theft, misuse of credit cards, passing bad checks, receiving stolen property, forgery
Darnell Ballard: Theft
Shawn M. Stambolia: Domestic violence
Toni D. Cogswell: Falsification
Ramzi Barnes: Having weapons while under disability, receiving stolen property, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Owen Lee: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Gabriel Morris: Receiving stolen property
Matthew Hardenbrook: Possession of cocaine
Kenneth L. Williams: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Jason E. Mechling: Trespass in habitation when a person is present or likely to be present
Kenneth R. Miller: Possession of cocaine
Ricky A. Gallant, Jr.: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Ryan J. Protiva: Aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence
Julie A. Davis: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Clemice Thomas, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs
Desmond Talley, II: Assault
William E. Metlicka: Domestic violence
John S. Seaquist, Jr.: Vandalism
Aaron Salter: Burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering
Preston D. Kennedy: Aggravated possession of drugs
Raymond F. Combine: Aggravated possession of drugs
Derrick T. Keep: Trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in fentanyl-related compound
Eric Taylor: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present
Brittany M. Shook: Possession of heroin
Brian E. McCleary: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Jennifer Klingensmith: Possession of cocaine
Melissa Woomer: Arson
Dangelo Bryant: Failure to comply with a police order or signal of police officer, resisting arrest
Jeremy L. Mitchell: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of cocaine
Keith A. Huff: Carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Jamal B. Coleman: Receiving stolen property
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.