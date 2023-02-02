WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday:
Rebecca Bates: Falsification
JaDarryl Lofton: Carrying concealed weapons with forfeiture
Suzanne Ginty: Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs with repeat OVI specification and vehicle forfeiture – 2 counts
Brenda Berry: Aggravated possession of drugs; illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse on grounds of specified governmental facility
Kareem J. Dowell: Abduction; domestic violence
Christopher Clevenger: Assault on a peace officer
Jessica Dothard: Possession of fentanyl-related compound
Chad Summers: Domestic violence; falsification
Carmen R. Hudson: Domestic violence
Jeffrey A. Green: Aggravated burglary; kidnapping; felonious assault; domestic violence
Alarrah L. Franklin: Corrupting another with drugs – 2 counts; aggravated trafficking in drugs; trafficking in fentanyl-related compound; intimidation of victim, witness or attorney in a criminal case
Kirsten Kuhns: Felonious assault
Heather L. Shiflett: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer
Michael G. Coulter: Possession of drugs – 3 counts
Daniel R. Hilty: Having weapons while under disability – 2 counts
James P. Murray: Domestic violence
Scott D. Nelson: Domestic violence
Patrick S. Patterson: Possession of cocaine
Marquis Porterfield: Felonious assault with firearm specification and repeat violent offender specification – 2 counts; aggravated robbery with firearm specification and repeat violent offender specification 2 counts; abduction – 2 counts; carrying concealed weapons; having weapons while under disability; receiving stolen property
Anthony D. Carr: Aggravated possession of drugs; possession of fentanyl-related compound; possession of cocaine
Kristopher R. Stimak: Breaking and entering
Adonis A. Gantt: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer
Jerry L. Lough: Receiving stolen property – 2 counts
Sara L. Sears: Aggravated possession of drugs – 2 counts
James C. Lawhorn: Aggravated possession of drugs
William E. Metlicka: Domestic violence; violating protection order
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.