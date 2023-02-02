WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday:

Rebecca Bates: Falsification

JaDarryl Lofton: Carrying concealed weapons with forfeiture

Suzanne Ginty: Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs with repeat OVI specification and vehicle forfeiture – 2 counts

Brenda Berry: Aggravated possession of drugs; illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse on grounds of specified governmental facility

Kareem J. Dowell: Abduction; domestic violence

Christopher Clevenger: Assault on a peace officer

Jessica Dothard: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Chad Summers: Domestic violence; falsification

Carmen R. Hudson: Domestic violence

Jeffrey A. Green: Aggravated burglary; kidnapping; felonious assault; domestic violence

Alarrah L. Franklin: Corrupting another with drugs – 2 counts; aggravated trafficking in drugs; trafficking in fentanyl-related compound; intimidation of victim, witness or attorney in a criminal case

Kirsten Kuhns: Felonious assault

Heather L. Shiflett: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer

Michael G. Coulter: Possession of drugs – 3 counts

Daniel R. Hilty: Having weapons while under disability – 2 counts

James P. Murray: Domestic violence

Scott D. Nelson: Domestic violence

Patrick S. Patterson: Possession of cocaine

Marquis Porterfield: Felonious assault with firearm specification and repeat violent offender specification – 2 counts; aggravated robbery with firearm specification and repeat violent offender specification 2 counts; abduction – 2 counts; carrying concealed weapons; having weapons while under disability; receiving stolen property

Anthony D. Carr: Aggravated possession of drugs; possession of fentanyl-related compound; possession of cocaine

Kristopher R. Stimak: Breaking and entering

Adonis A. Gantt: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer

Jerry L. Lough: Receiving stolen property – 2 counts

Sara L. Sears: Aggravated possession of drugs – 2 counts

James C. Lawhorn: Aggravated possession of drugs

William E. Metlicka: Domestic violence; violating protection order

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.