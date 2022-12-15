WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:

Kyle McElravy: Endangering children-2 counts; Domestic violence

William E. Greene, IV: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Cynthia A. Hurst: Theft from a person in a protected class and identity fraud

Randall Keith Ware, Jr.: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Tatiyana A. McNeil: Aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine

Norie A. Holley: Aggravated possession of drugs

Adam McDermott: Aggravated robbery with a firearm specification and tampering with evidence

Ralphie E. Miller: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present

Christine Hillier: Aggravated burglary and felonious assault

James M. Burnett: Aggravated burglary and felonious assault

Henry Edmonds: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Leonard Walker: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Kalen J. Seawood: Possession of cocaine and criminal trespass

Todd A. Gasior: Aggravated arson and vandalism

Meko D. Howard: Aggravated possession of drugs

Rhiannon R. Namish: Aggravated possession of drugs

Rajah Rucker: Having weapons while under disability

Rahmond Warfield: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Dalone Dukes: Aggravated burglary and felonious assault with firearm specifications and tampering with evidence

Nathan D. Moats: Possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence

Lamar A. Mitchell: Aggravated burglary and felonious assault with repeat violent offender specifications, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, domestic violence, four counts of aggravated menacing, failure to stop after an accident and resisting arrest

Dominique L. Smith: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.