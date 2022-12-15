WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:
Kyle McElravy: Endangering children-2 counts; Domestic violence
William E. Greene, IV: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs
Cynthia A. Hurst: Theft from a person in a protected class and identity fraud
Randall Keith Ware, Jr.: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Tatiyana A. McNeil: Aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine
Norie A. Holley: Aggravated possession of drugs
Adam McDermott: Aggravated robbery with a firearm specification and tampering with evidence
Ralphie E. Miller: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present
Christine Hillier: Aggravated burglary and felonious assault
James M. Burnett: Aggravated burglary and felonious assault
Henry Edmonds: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address
Leonard Walker: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Kalen J. Seawood: Possession of cocaine and criminal trespass
Todd A. Gasior: Aggravated arson and vandalism
Meko D. Howard: Aggravated possession of drugs
Rhiannon R. Namish: Aggravated possession of drugs
Rajah Rucker: Having weapons while under disability
Rahmond Warfield: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Dalone Dukes: Aggravated burglary and felonious assault with firearm specifications and tampering with evidence
Nathan D. Moats: Possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence
Lamar A. Mitchell: Aggravated burglary and felonious assault with repeat violent offender specifications, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, domestic violence, four counts of aggravated menacing, failure to stop after an accident and resisting arrest
Dominique L. Smith: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.