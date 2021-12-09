WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Monday:
Michael Bland: Assault
Jeffrey Loterbaugh: Felonious assault and possession of a deadly weapon while under detention
Demario D. McCall: Assault
Gary Roberts: Assault
Clemice Thomas, Jr.: Escape
Adam L. Robinson: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Joseph Snyder: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
Ramon Person: Carrying concealed weapons and inducing panic
Nicholas L. Terrell: Aggravated possession of drugs
Dary’l G. McLendon: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Brad D. John: Possession of marijuana
Steven K. Jeter, Jr.: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Rayshawn L. Williams: Receiving stolen property
William J. Exline: Possession of cocaine
Daisy E. Huston: Tampering with evidence, obstructing official business and falsification
Kelly A. Johnston: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Brian A. Guy: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs
Quadiejha L. McCall: Possession of cocaine
Scott Langham: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address
Matthew I. Korecki: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine
Elisha M. Peterson: Counterfeiting and possessing criminal tools
Charlie L. Peterson, III: Two counts of counterfeiting and possessing criminal tools
Zachary T. Yavorsky: Receiving stolen property
Zachary K. Patterson: Aggravated possession of drugs
John D. Negrea: Two counts of felonious assault and domestic violence
Corey D. Hoffman: Aggravated vehicular assault and failure to stop after an accident
Jonmichael J. Retos: Trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana
Gretchen Heltzel: Assault
Pierre L. Williams: Domestic violence
Kiaeem C.E. Williams: Carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with forfeiture
Tyler Reed: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Shonna F. Bland: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of drugs
Jeffrey T. Walker, Jr.: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and failure to stop after an accident
Joseph Winkfield, III: Four counts of kidnapping, domestic violence, resisting arrest and inducing panic
Daniel A. Murray: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Gunner H. Hale: Possession of marijuana
Robert S. Hale: Possession of marijuana
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.