WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Monday:

Michael Bland: Assault

Jeffrey Loterbaugh: Felonious assault and possession of a deadly weapon while under detention

Demario D. McCall: Assault

Gary Roberts: Assault

Clemice Thomas, Jr.: Escape

Adam L. Robinson: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Joseph Snyder: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Ramon Person: Carrying concealed weapons and inducing panic

Nicholas L. Terrell: Aggravated possession of drugs

Dary’l G. McLendon: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Brad D. John: Possession of marijuana

Steven K. Jeter, Jr.: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Rayshawn L. Williams: Receiving stolen property

William J. Exline: Possession of cocaine

Daisy E. Huston: Tampering with evidence, obstructing official business and falsification

Kelly A. Johnston: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Brian A. Guy: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs

Quadiejha L. McCall: Possession of cocaine

Scott Langham: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Matthew I. Korecki: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine

Elisha M. Peterson: Counterfeiting and possessing criminal tools

Charlie L. Peterson, III: Two counts of counterfeiting and possessing criminal tools

Zachary T. Yavorsky: Receiving stolen property

Zachary K. Patterson: Aggravated possession of drugs

John D. Negrea: Two counts of felonious assault and domestic violence

Corey D. Hoffman: Aggravated vehicular assault and failure to stop after an accident

Jonmichael J. Retos: Trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana

Gretchen Heltzel: Assault

Pierre L. Williams: Domestic violence

Kiaeem C.E. Williams: Carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with forfeiture

Tyler Reed: Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Shonna F. Bland: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of drugs

Jeffrey T. Walker, Jr.: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and failure to stop after an accident

Joseph Winkfield, III: Four counts of kidnapping, domestic violence, resisting arrest and inducing panic

Daniel A. Murray: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Gunner H. Hale: Possession of marijuana

Robert S. Hale: Possession of marijuana

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.